2023 Toyota Camry TRD Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Camry
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,010
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA city/highway MPG22/31 MPG
EPA combined MPG25 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)347.6/489.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Engine
Base engine size3.5 L
CylindersV6
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower301 hp @ 6,600 rpm
Torque267 lb-ft @ 4,700 rpm
Valves24
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length194.6 in.
Overall width without mirrors73.1 in.
Height56.3 in.
Wheelbase111.2 in.
EPA interior volume115.5 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Curb weight3,575 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Underground/Midnight Black Metallic Roof
  • Wind Chill Pearl/Midnight Black Metallic Roof
Interior Colors
  • Black/Red, leatherette/cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front hip room55.4 in.
Leatherette/clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Rear hip room54.7 in.
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/40R19 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Packages
Protection Package +$268
Preferred Accessory Package w/All-Weather Floor Liners +$373
Quick Charge Cable Package +$70
TRD Package w/Premium JBL Audio +$1,585
All-Weather Floor Liner Package +$299
Safety & Security Options
First Aid Kit w/PPE +$25
Emergency Assistance Kit +$75
Interior Options
Illuminated Door Sills +$345
USB Dual Power Port (Rear Only) +$129
Trunk LED Light Bulb +$25
Door Sill Protectors +$199
Hideaway Cargo Net +$49
Coin Holder/Ashtray Cup +$29
Cargo Tote +$51
Universal Tablet Holder +$99
Exterior Options
Two-Tone Body Color +$500
Door Edge Guards +$129
Special Color +$425
Black Wheel Locks +$75
Paint Protection Film +$439
Rear Bumper Applique +$69
