Used 1999 Toyota Camry Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.5
182 reviews
My favorite car of all time

Shan, 12/12/2015
XLE 4dr Sedan
Over engineered and over built. replaced engine and transmission after 230k not due to any failure but for peace of mind. This was mu dream car back when I was in high school and it first came out. I would rebuild it like new if I can find the right parts. Still running strong and reliable at 273k. A real champ.

What a car....

beetzmee, 01/27/2011
I bought mine back in the Summer of 1999. I owned a 1992 model prior to this. Said another way, I have driven 2 Camry's over the last 19 years. Both were absolutely excellent. I was lucky, this one was built in Japan. The car has been flawless. 137K miles on it now. The AC, Power Windows have never gone down. The original Panasonic Battery lasted 8.5 years. I finally put a starter in it last year at 11.5 years of age. This car, without a doubt, has been the most reliable and competent vehicle I have ever owned, bar none. It's one of those models that if if you can find a clean, well-maintained one. BUY IT. What it lacks in appeal it more than makes up for in reliability.

Boring & wonderful

1999camry, 02/19/2012
I stumbled upon my 1999 v6 American Edition Camry in early 2007 with 88k. Previous to that I had never considered a Toyota, but the deal was right. Since then I have put 110k of my own miles on it. It has seen me through college, marriage and the birth of our two kids. Since day one, I have considered it the most boring-looking car I have ever set eyes on, and my wife refers to me as "grandpa" when I'm in it. Looks notwithstanding, I LOVE my Camry. The v6 is enough to keep driving interesting and the reliability can't be beat. The mph is acceptable: I get 26 mpg no matter what I do. Highway, city, petal to the floor, or with my wife and kids in the car: 26 mpg.

Second Camry

arizonaboy, 01/02/2015
LE V6 4dr Sedan
I loved my 1988 Camry - cried when it got totaled out at 387K miles. Bought a 1999 Toyota Camry 6cyl - 5 speed (never owned an automatic). Love this car! It now has 266K miles on it - just regular maintenance - brakes/batteries (Arizona weather kills batteries), and tires. Had the timing belt changed every 75K. The car drives great, runs smooth, and I've never had a problem. Drove it from Phoenix to LA at 85 mph - no issues, drove from Phoenix to Vegas - no issues. Would drive this car across country! It may be a little sun faded, but still looks great and drives fantastic. I know a stick isn't for everyone, but I love it. UPDATE: Just passed 300K! Still going strong - just drove from Phoenix to Los Angeles - 85mph - not an issue - Going for 400K Update - just passed 340K! Finished up a trip to Albuquerque- drove like a champ - bought a new driver side mirror - knock the other one off backing out of the garage

1999 - Original Owner and still going and going and going....

clongstreet, 04/21/2011
This is the second Camry I have had in 19 years. The first was a 1992 LE 4 cylinder (remember those?). Anyway, I liked it so much for work (outside sales) that I bought a new one in 1999. I have driven it ever since. It now has 140,700 miles on it with NO signs of giving up. I am in outside sales and believe me, I drive it. Despite it now has it's slight dings and scratches the paint is still beautiful after all these years. It runs smoooooooth as can be thanks in part to using 5-30 Mobile 1 since day one...not a drop burns, not drip anywhere. Mechanically, this thing has run like a top for 12 years and counting. No major repairs.

