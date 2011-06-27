Used 2001 Toyota Camry Solara Consumer Reviews
Best car I ever had.
My wife and I bought the car new Jan. 2001. 130,000 miles later, still runs like the day we bought it. My wife uses the car daily, and does not mind the 0-60 time of about a half a day. The car will not quit. Love it for that reason alone. Two sets of tires, one set of brakes, one battery & a timing belt, nothing else. Engine does not use any oil because I religiously change it every 3500 miles. It also gets better gas mileage that rated, with 500 miles per fill-up. Hope it lasts forever.
Satisfaction
I was the owner of a Chrysler Sebring Convertible (1998) which was purchased new. I would never buy another one. I purchased this Certified 2001 Solara Convertible (SLE V6) and found it to be a superb vehicle. I have owner Audi, Mercedes, Infiniti, Volvo and Toyota automobiles over these many years. This is the best.
Solid Car
I bought my 01 18 months ago with 58,000 miles on it. Since then I have put 30,000 miles on it. I have had no trouble with the vehicle at all. However, when I first bought it I had to put one quart of oil in whenever it reached 2K miles since an oil change. I began changing the oil every 2K miles and now it doesnt use any oil even if I go past 3K between oil changes (sludge can be a problem with this model engine and frequent oil changes are a good idea). The 4cyl is a little underpowered but it gets good mileage. The interior fit is sound throughout the car. The hood finish is rough and seems to be a common problem with solaras in these years.
My therapy
My Solara conv. has been the perfect 'crisis' vehicle for a family guy that wants to cruise, enjoy the fresh air, and still have the ability to take company along. The design draws compliments, the performance is adequate, and the comfort is outstanding. It could use a little more structural support and better suspension components, but other than that no real complaints. The top has proven VERY reliable and sound for a seven year old cloth top, and I have only treated it(water proofing)and had it retightened twice for minimal cost. So far reliability has been outstanding and I just turned 90,000.
Convertible without compromises
O.K. its not a sporty 2 person rocket, but by far its as pratical as a convertible can get. The stylying is conservative, yet sporty. The power of the 198hp engine has plenty of get up and go for fast highways. Highway driving is where it excels with a nice, smooth ride. It doesn't corner like it is on rails, but it still turns heads. Nothing better than having the sun on your face enjoying nature with your top off.
