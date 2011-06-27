Used 2015 Toyota Camry Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Camry Hybrid Sedan
XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,632*
Total Cash Price
$17,488
LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,225*
Total Cash Price
$17,838
SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,596*
Total Cash Price
$23,959
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Camry Hybrid Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$783
|$806
|$831
|$856
|$881
|$4,157
|Maintenance
|$639
|$748
|$263
|$1,764
|$1,255
|$4,669
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$957
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,121
|Financing
|$941
|$756
|$560
|$350
|$127
|$2,734
|Depreciation
|$3,999
|$1,781
|$1,567
|$1,390
|$1,247
|$9,984
|Fuel
|$795
|$819
|$843
|$869
|$895
|$4,221
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,508
|$5,409
|$4,640
|$5,897
|$5,178
|$29,632
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Camry Hybrid Sedan LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$799
|$822
|$848
|$873
|$899
|$4,240
|Maintenance
|$652
|$763
|$268
|$1,799
|$1,280
|$4,762
|Repairs
|$402
|$467
|$546
|$640
|$747
|$2,801
|Taxes & Fees
|$976
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,143
|Financing
|$960
|$771
|$571
|$357
|$130
|$2,789
|Depreciation
|$4,079
|$1,817
|$1,598
|$1,418
|$1,272
|$10,184
|Fuel
|$811
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$913
|$4,305
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,678
|$5,517
|$4,733
|$6,015
|$5,282
|$30,225
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Camry Hybrid Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,073
|$1,104
|$1,138
|$1,173
|$1,207
|$5,695
|Maintenance
|$875
|$1,025
|$360
|$2,417
|$1,719
|$6,397
|Repairs
|$540
|$627
|$733
|$859
|$1,003
|$3,762
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,311
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,536
|Financing
|$1,289
|$1,036
|$767
|$480
|$174
|$3,746
|Depreciation
|$5,479
|$2,440
|$2,147
|$1,904
|$1,708
|$13,678
|Fuel
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$1,191
|$1,226
|$5,783
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,656
|$7,410
|$6,357
|$8,079
|$7,094
|$40,596
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Camry Hybrid
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Toyota Camry Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
