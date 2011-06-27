  1. Home
Used 2011 Toyota Avalon Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Avalon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,435
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG2323
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,435
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,435
Starting MSRP
$33,195
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/536.5 mi.370.0/536.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG2323
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,435
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Torque248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm248 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 6200 rpm268 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.9 ft.36.9 ft.
Valves2424
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,435
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesno
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesno
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,435
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Preferred Premium Accessory Packageyesyes
Memory Seat and Mirrors Packagenoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,435
Starting MSRP
$33,195
JBL premium brand stereo systemyesno
JBL premium brand speakersyesno
660 watts stereo outputyesno
1 subwoofer(s)yesno
diversity antennayesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
radio data systemyesno
12 total speakersyesno
9 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,435
Starting MSRP
$33,195
remote trunk releaseyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cargo netyesyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyesyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyesno
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
rear view camerayesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyesyes
keyless ignitionyesno
Climate controlyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
leather and wood steering wheelyesno
trunk lightyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyes
leather trim on shift knobnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,435
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Power mirrorsyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,435
Starting MSRP
$33,195
First Aid Kityesyes
Cargo Toteyesyes
Carpet Floor/Trunk Mat Setyesyes
Navigation and Premium Audioyesyes
V.I.P. - Remote Startyesyes
Emergency Assistance Kityesyes
Heated Seatsnoyes
Premium Audionoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,435
Starting MSRP
$33,195
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,435
Starting MSRP
$33,195
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesno
premium leatheryesno
multi-level heating driver seatyesno
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyesno
ventilated passenger seatyesno
10 -way power driver seatyesno
Front head room38.9 in.38.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.59.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesno
Front hip room55.8 in.55.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatnoyes
4 -way power passenger seatnoyes
leathernoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,435
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Rear head room37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.2 in.56.2 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.2 in.58.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,435
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Alloy Wheel Locksyesyes
Rear Lip Spoileryesyes
Special Coloryesyes
Door Edge Guardyesyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyes
Paint Protection Filmyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,435
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Front track62.2 in.62.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.4 cu.ft.14.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3616 lbs.3572 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.14.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.28 cd.0.28 cd.
Length197.6 in.197.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.5.3 in.
Height58.5 in.58.5 in.
EPA interior volume121.3 cu.ft.121.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.0 in.111.0 in.
Width72.8 in.72.8 in.
Rear track61.6 in.61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,435
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Exterior Colors
  • Zephyr Blue Metallic
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
  • Cocoa Bean Metallic
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Blizzard Pearl
  • Black
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Bordeaux, premium leather
  • Light Gray, premium leather
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
  • Ivory, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,435
Starting MSRP
$33,195
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
Alloy spare wheelyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyes
P215/55R V tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,435
Starting MSRP
$33,195
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,435
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ 25000 mi.2 yr./ 25000 mi.
