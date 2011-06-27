Used 2017 Toyota 86 Consumer Reviews
Car drives great. Audio functions suck.
If you want to go slip sliding around you have to switch stability control off. With it on and trying to hang the tail out it won't. You can barely feel subtle changes going on and the car corners like it is on rails. ( With Amtrac stuff going on this is probably an aged expression ), I traded in a 350Z and its very poor shifting and this car shifts great. Brakes are good and I have not had the opportunity to use them to the max. Rear camera works great and makes backing into a tight parking spot easy. If there is a curb you have to back in; as there is a very low front clearance; to avoid ( sooner or later ) damaging the front underneath. I am talking about shopping center parking with concrete curbing at one end and not street parking. So far mostly good or minor bad stuff. Now the audio functions that suck. The USB and the Ipod functions I could not get to work. I have an Ipod Touch 32GB 6th generation. I did get it to work with bluetooth. The Ipod function button would not turn on ( greyed out ). I loaded up a small USB memory 16GB MP3 with 20 CD's and plugged it into the USB port. The screen said it was checking the USB and then nothing happened. The USB memory worked fine in a 2018 Subaru Forester. I contacted Toyota online twice and complained to a dealer once. No joy. I searched through the Toyota manuals and found one place that said it would work and another place that said it may not work. Gas mileage is all city driving Price is out the door.
Spiffy
Rented mustang, miata, camero, challenger for days aND test drove 370z, genesis, by far best bang for your buck and looks sporty
Multi-day test drive
Loved the car! Very fun to drive. Superbly handled curves on our California backroads. Would have purchased except I wanted leather seats and didn't like the racing stripes on the special edition. Purchased the Limited BRZ Automatic instead.
Fun to drive
I love this car and it’s awesome to drive in. An automatic with paddle shifters. Case closed. Everything is awesome.
speedy snowball
clutch is too sensitive; brake is not sensitive enough
