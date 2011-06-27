2020 Toyota 4Runner Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
4Runner SUV
SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$41,665*
Total Cash Price
$41,888
Nightshade Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$55,962*
Total Cash Price
$56,262
SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$57,596*
Total Cash Price
$57,904
Nightshade Edition 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$56,370*
Total Cash Price
$56,672
Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$42,482*
Total Cash Price
$42,710
TRD OFF-ROAD Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$59,230*
Total Cash Price
$59,547
TRD OFF-ROAD 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$40,848*
Total Cash Price
$41,067
SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$40,848*
Total Cash Price
$41,067
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$46,158*
Total Cash Price
$46,406
Venture Special Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$50,652*
Total Cash Price
$50,923
SR5 Premium 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$48,609*
Total Cash Price
$48,870
TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$53,919*
Total Cash Price
$54,208
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 4Runner SUV SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$757
|$783
|$811
|$839
|$868
|$4,059
|Maintenance
|$44
|$489
|$451
|$2,025
|$2,029
|$5,037
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$126
|$302
|$443
|$871
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,765
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,952
|Financing
|$2,253
|$1,812
|$1,341
|$838
|$304
|$6,548
|Depreciation
|$6,389
|$1,765
|$1,669
|$1,957
|$1,853
|$13,633
|Fuel
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$9,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,009
|$6,750
|$6,357
|$7,977
|$7,571
|$41,665
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 4Runner SUV Nightshade Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,017
|$1,052
|$1,089
|$1,128
|$1,166
|$5,451
|Maintenance
|$59
|$656
|$606
|$2,719
|$2,725
|$6,765
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$170
|$406
|$595
|$1,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,370
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,622
|Financing
|$3,026
|$2,433
|$1,802
|$1,126
|$408
|$8,795
|Depreciation
|$8,582
|$2,370
|$2,241
|$2,629
|$2,489
|$18,311
|Fuel
|$2,419
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$12,846
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,473
|$9,067
|$8,538
|$10,715
|$10,170
|$55,962
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 4Runner SUV SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,046
|$1,083
|$1,121
|$1,160
|$1,200
|$5,610
|Maintenance
|$61
|$675
|$623
|$2,799
|$2,804
|$6,963
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$175
|$417
|$612
|$1,204
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,439
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,699
|Financing
|$3,115
|$2,504
|$1,854
|$1,159
|$420
|$9,052
|Depreciation
|$8,832
|$2,439
|$2,307
|$2,706
|$2,562
|$18,846
|Fuel
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$13,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,983
|$9,331
|$8,787
|$11,028
|$10,466
|$57,596
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 4Runner SUV Nightshade Edition 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,060
|$1,097
|$1,136
|$1,174
|$5,491
|Maintenance
|$59
|$661
|$610
|$2,739
|$2,745
|$6,814
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$171
|$408
|$599
|$1,179
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,387
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,641
|Financing
|$3,048
|$2,451
|$1,815
|$1,134
|$411
|$8,860
|Depreciation
|$8,644
|$2,387
|$2,258
|$2,648
|$2,507
|$18,445
|Fuel
|$2,437
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$12,940
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,601
|$9,133
|$8,600
|$10,793
|$10,244
|$56,370
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 4Runner SUV Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$799
|$827
|$856
|$885
|$4,138
|Maintenance
|$45
|$498
|$460
|$2,064
|$2,069
|$5,136
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$129
|$308
|$451
|$888
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,799
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,991
|Financing
|$2,297
|$1,847
|$1,368
|$855
|$310
|$6,677
|Depreciation
|$6,515
|$1,799
|$1,701
|$1,996
|$1,890
|$13,901
|Fuel
|$1,837
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$9,752
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,264
|$6,883
|$6,481
|$8,134
|$7,720
|$42,482
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 4Runner SUV TRD OFF-ROAD Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,076
|$1,114
|$1,153
|$1,193
|$1,234
|$5,770
|Maintenance
|$62
|$695
|$641
|$2,878
|$2,884
|$7,160
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$180
|$429
|$629
|$1,238
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,509
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,775
|Financing
|$3,203
|$2,575
|$1,907
|$1,192
|$432
|$9,309
|Depreciation
|$9,083
|$2,509
|$2,372
|$2,783
|$2,635
|$19,381
|Fuel
|$2,561
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$13,597
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,493
|$9,596
|$9,036
|$11,340
|$10,763
|$59,230
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 4Runner SUV TRD OFF-ROAD 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$742
|$768
|$795
|$823
|$851
|$3,979
|Maintenance
|$43
|$479
|$442
|$1,985
|$1,989
|$4,938
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$124
|$296
|$434
|$854
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,730
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,914
|Financing
|$2,209
|$1,776
|$1,315
|$822
|$298
|$6,420
|Depreciation
|$6,264
|$1,730
|$1,636
|$1,919
|$1,817
|$13,366
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,754
|$6,618
|$6,232
|$7,821
|$7,423
|$40,848
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 4Runner SUV SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$742
|$768
|$795
|$823
|$851
|$3,979
|Maintenance
|$43
|$479
|$442
|$1,985
|$1,989
|$4,938
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$124
|$296
|$434
|$854
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,730
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,914
|Financing
|$2,209
|$1,776
|$1,315
|$822
|$298
|$6,420
|Depreciation
|$6,264
|$1,730
|$1,636
|$1,919
|$1,817
|$13,366
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,754
|$6,618
|$6,232
|$7,821
|$7,423
|$40,848
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 4Runner SUV Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$838
|$868
|$898
|$930
|$962
|$4,496
|Maintenance
|$49
|$541
|$499
|$2,243
|$2,248
|$5,580
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$140
|$334
|$490
|$965
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,955
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,163
|Financing
|$2,496
|$2,007
|$1,486
|$929
|$337
|$7,255
|Depreciation
|$7,078
|$1,955
|$1,849
|$2,168
|$2,053
|$15,104
|Fuel
|$1,996
|$2,055
|$2,118
|$2,181
|$2,246
|$10,596
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,412
|$7,478
|$7,042
|$8,838
|$8,388
|$46,158
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 4Runner SUV Venture Special Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$920
|$952
|$986
|$1,021
|$1,055
|$4,934
|Maintenance
|$53
|$594
|$548
|$2,461
|$2,466
|$6,123
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$154
|$367
|$538
|$1,059
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,145
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,373
|Financing
|$2,739
|$2,202
|$1,631
|$1,019
|$370
|$7,961
|Depreciation
|$7,767
|$2,145
|$2,029
|$2,380
|$2,253
|$16,574
|Fuel
|$2,190
|$2,256
|$2,324
|$2,393
|$2,465
|$11,627
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,815
|$8,206
|$7,728
|$9,698
|$9,205
|$50,652
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 4Runner SUV SR5 Premium 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$883
|$914
|$946
|$979
|$1,013
|$4,735
|Maintenance
|$51
|$570
|$526
|$2,362
|$2,367
|$5,876
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$148
|$352
|$516
|$1,016
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,059
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,278
|Financing
|$2,629
|$2,113
|$1,565
|$978
|$355
|$7,640
|Depreciation
|$7,454
|$2,059
|$1,947
|$2,284
|$2,162
|$15,906
|Fuel
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$2,230
|$2,297
|$2,366
|$11,159
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,177
|$7,875
|$7,416
|$9,307
|$8,833
|$48,609
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 4Runner SUV TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$979
|$1,014
|$1,049
|$1,086
|$1,123
|$5,252
|Maintenance
|$57
|$632
|$583
|$2,620
|$2,625
|$6,518
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$391
|$573
|$1,127
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,284
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$2,526
|Financing
|$2,916
|$2,344
|$1,736
|$1,085
|$393
|$8,474
|Depreciation
|$8,268
|$2,284
|$2,160
|$2,533
|$2,398
|$17,643
|Fuel
|$2,331
|$2,401
|$2,474
|$2,548
|$2,624
|$12,378
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,835
|$8,736
|$8,226
|$10,324
|$9,798
|$53,919
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Toyota 4Runner in Virginia is:not available
