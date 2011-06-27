Used 1997 Toyota 4Runner Consumer Reviews

Bullit proof SR 5 JD , 08/29/2015 SR5 4dr SUV 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought this car new early in 1997. Has 185,000 miles still has original shocks/ struts. Replaced right front wheel bearing at 160,000 miles. Currently replacing rear axle seals and brakes. The drivers seat is starting to show some wear, the rest of the interior and paint is in excellent shape except for minor hail damage thanks to spring Texas storms. Still drives very well, 19 mpg city, 23 mpg highway. The mechanic that works on my car has a customer with one of these with 470,000 miles on it still going strong. Mechanic told me to never sell this car, this model 4-runner is the best toyota made. Best car I have ever owned, never breaks and has never let me down. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best SUV infinitewisdom , 08/20/2014 16 of 17 people found this review helpful bought my '97 SR5 as a demo with 20k on it. It has been the most reliable car ever. I think the late 90's was a time when Japan and Toyota in particular decided to overtake GM and Ford in market share and the chose product quality as their method of attack. Essentially this car is the antithesis of a GM or Ford. It never breaks. I have replaced the battery brakes and tires and a few worn out mechanisms like the ignition switch and bulbs but everything else remains in perfect working order and starts every single time I turn it over. I just hit 225k and am handing the keys to my 16 year old daughter who refuses to drive anything else because she grew up in this vehicle.

My Reliable Rig Susan , 10/18/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful It is so reliable. I looked in consumer reports before my purchase as it had 44,000 miles on it and was spendy at that time.The only thing I have ever had to do is change the starter at 85K and purchase tires.I have never had any mechanical problems.

Immortal Woods Browder , 11/24/2015 SR5 4dr SUV 4WD 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This car is unstoppable! Whether it's the road, rain, snow, mud, this car can go through anything. This 4wd 4Runner runs brand new Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value