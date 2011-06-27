Used 1996 Toyota 4Runner Consumer Reviews

247k miles and still kicking! jnp16 , 08/01/2012 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I got this car 7 years ago at 150k miles. I'm now nearing a quarter of a million mi (247k). I've had to replace several things, but nothing unexpected and this car has only left me "stranded" once (hole in radiator, so if you count pulling over to put water in as "stranded"). This thing takes a beating from me--I offroad often and it takes 300miles trips constantly as I go back and forth from school (for 6yrs). Couldn't ask for a more fun, better looking, more reliable car! I plan on running this thing into the ground, and at 247k that still seems far away! Things changed: o2 sensor, radiator, timing belt, rear axle seals, booster, ignition, 1 fuel injector. Spread out over 7yrs, NOT BAD Report Abuse

Great SUV Andrew , 01/11/2018 SR5 4dr SUV 4WD 9 of 9 people found this review helpful In the 80's when the 1st generation Toyota 4Runner came out I want to buy one but back than it was too expense and I cannot afford to buy one. I waited and waited for a long time until 1998 I finally afford to buy me a 1996 4Runner. I own this vehicle even since I bought it from a used car dealer. The SUV still running today. All I did is changed oil every three months, replace spark-plug, wire , buy new tire and do alignment that's it. This SUV is 22 years old and still running like new. I own this 4Runner for 20 years now and I still love it. One of the thing I need to do next is to put a new paint on since the car is 22 years old and the original paint is fading out. Every pieces of the car still have the original factory stickers on. If you are looking for a SUV Sport, I suggest you buy 4Runner. I told my wife I will restore this vehicle and keep for a long time. I also own a Acura MDX 2007. Compare both to each other the 4Runner is better then the MDX. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

158,000 mile 4 runner AAW , 11/07/2003 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Except for a head gasket recall paid for by Toyota this vehicle has been great. The rear seat is uncomfortable for adults & teens on long drives. Rear seat riders cause a harsh ride over bumps as well. With AC running gets 18/21 MPG. Without AC gets 19/24 MPG. No problem driving around in 20 inch snow. Pulls my 2,800 lb boat/trailer OK. Pleasure to drive. Don't like the unconventional tail lamp bulbs - (expensive at dealerships). Too bad Toyota hasn't got the Jade Green Metallic paint and good intruments on new 4runner models. Report Abuse

Great SUV Picky , 10/12/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I drove 3 Cherokees over 200,000 miles each, but wanted even better reliability since I drive 40,000+ miles per year in sales. I looked for 3 years until I found the 4Runner I was looking for. The reliability factor was just as great as the reviews said. All I have had to do is change the oil and struts. I have already driven it 120,000 miles. I would definitely buy another. Report Abuse