2020 Tesla Model S Consumer Reviews

Rob Collins , 04/30/2020 Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD)

I have owned and driven some very sporty cars in my life. From a BMW M3 to a Porsche Cayanne, to the car I traded in for the Tesla S ( Porsche 911 Turbo), the S blows every Car I have driven, completely off the road. I was soooo excited to get ride of my 91 Turbo in exchange for the S. Although the Porsche was an incredible car, the S is in another world! Not only is the S so INCREDIBLY explosive, but is so much more comfortable drive. Driving it doesn’t feel like driving a car, it feels more like driving a freaking space ship, honestly (atleist it is what I imagine a spaceship would feel like. The comfort/smoothness is unparralled. The tech of the car is also very impressive. Auto-pilot is cool, but not necessary . The warning system and auto brake system has saved me from a huge potential accident. I would have completely crushed a completely stopped car (not sure why that car was stopped there, but I looked away from the road for just a second (yeah my bad big time!) and the system went off (completely stopped the car from 50mph automatically), and when I panically looked up from my now stopped car, I was 8 feet from the other cars rear bumper. If the car had not automatically stopped, I would have crushed it. That a was a moving experience ,thank God all was ok. The styling is nice and although the cabin luxury is not that of a 911 Turbo, it’s nice enough for me (the 911 is a 250k car vs 100k). I much prefer porformance over overly polished and styled interior. I love charging at home. It is way more convenient. Although I agree, that a cross country road trip is not as simple as with a gas car. The Superchargers still take 20-30 mins when on the road. Still , I have not had any issues with range, although I don’t frequently need to drive over 300 miles in a day or single trip. All said, I can’t be any more enthusiastic about this Car. I will never buy another gas powered car again. Driving the S makes driving a gas car seem ridiculous. I hate driving our other car now (Porsche Cayenne S ). That car seems like a loud, clumsy tank compared to the S. If you are even remotely looking into this car or any Tesla, I highly recommend you test drive one ASAP. They are amazing! It’s by far the best car I have ever driven! I absolutely love it.