2020 Tesla Model S Consumer Reviews
The best car I have ever driven!
I have owned and driven some very sporty cars in my life. From a BMW M3 to a Porsche Cayanne, to the car I traded in for the Tesla S ( Porsche 911 Turbo), the S blows every Car I have driven, completely off the road. I was soooo excited to get ride of my 91 Turbo in exchange for the S. Although the Porsche was an incredible car, the S is in another world! Not only is the S so INCREDIBLY explosive, but is so much more comfortable drive. Driving it doesn’t feel like driving a car, it feels more like driving a freaking space ship, honestly (atleist it is what I imagine a spaceship would feel like. The comfort/smoothness is unparralled. The tech of the car is also very impressive. Auto-pilot is cool, but not necessary . The warning system and auto brake system has saved me from a huge potential accident. I would have completely crushed a completely stopped car (not sure why that car was stopped there, but I looked away from the road for just a second (yeah my bad big time!) and the system went off (completely stopped the car from 50mph automatically), and when I panically looked up from my now stopped car, I was 8 feet from the other cars rear bumper. If the car had not automatically stopped, I would have crushed it. That a was a moving experience ,thank God all was ok. The styling is nice and although the cabin luxury is not that of a 911 Turbo, it’s nice enough for me (the 911 is a 250k car vs 100k). I much prefer porformance over overly polished and styled interior. I love charging at home. It is way more convenient. Although I agree, that a cross country road trip is not as simple as with a gas car. The Superchargers still take 20-30 mins when on the road. Still , I have not had any issues with range, although I don’t frequently need to drive over 300 miles in a day or single trip. All said, I can’t be any more enthusiastic about this Car. I will never buy another gas powered car again. Driving the S makes driving a gas car seem ridiculous. I hate driving our other car now (Porsche Cayenne S ). That car seems like a loud, clumsy tank compared to the S. If you are even remotely looking into this car or any Tesla, I highly recommend you test drive one ASAP. They are amazing! It’s by far the best car I have ever driven! I absolutely love it.
Electric short - 1 star
We tested a Tesla model S performance vehicle after we had our Alfa Romeo Stelvio for a year. The Tesla was quicker than our Alfa, and that's all I can say about it. However being a drag racer back in the 70's, I will say that performance would scare the life out of any daily driver. My wife is 5 ft tall, and the seat would not raise high enough for her to test drive it. Very disappointing. It was 91 degrees outside and the a/c never did perform adequately. All we can positively say about the Tesla is it was quiet. The dash is so lack luster, and the 100% information flat screen is too much to deal with when driving the vehicle. We had a hard time trying to find anything we were looking for even sitting in the parked car. Also the passenger door had to be slammed to get it to shut. Tesla does not have any quality control.Reading the complaints online, this has been a problem from the start. Tesla has not addressed, or corrected the fit and finish problems. The ride is hard and noisy when the road is anything but smooth. Tesla guarantees a buyer can return the vehicle within 7 days for a full refund. But they don't tell you that the refund of your money may take months. All people need to do is look at all the complaints online. That is a terrible way to run a business!
terrible quality, ponzi scheme like attutude
The car has so manu quality issues that it can be best compared to YUGO. The entire experience is one of a lottery. if you get a car that has minor issues you can enjoy acceleration until your battery turns out to overheat. Getting service on it is close to impossible. If you want go cart performance coupled to kit car quality. TESLA is the right car, if you want quality and reliability, never a tesla
