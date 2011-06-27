  1. Home
Used 2003 Suzuki Vitara Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 Vitara
5(60%)4(40%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love my 'Zuki

Laura, 11/19/2006
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

My Suzuki Vitara has been wonderful. It handles easily, is truly economical to drive, and doesn't embarrass the kids. Too bad Suzuki discontinued the model, or I'd be trading it in for a newer one. It also has a pretty decent sound system in it, which I found to be a plus as soon as I started taking longer road trips. It even has nice safety features.

My Baby!

SCtoHI, 02/27/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Have owned this car since 2003 and love it. We bought two to replace an Avalanche since we both needed cars in the snowy Appalachians, and mine got to be the 4WD! (Grown son is still driving #2.) I have driven the heck out of this thing for 111,000 miles, and the only thing repaired has been a brake switch (wouldn't allow me to take it out of Park.) That was a mystery at about 60,000 miles. Gas mileage is mid 20's, it has the perfect amount of cargo space for my small family, and the vehicle size is perfect for heavy traffic and parking garages here in Hawaii (yes, we shipped it from the East Coast; couldn't bear to part with it!) I wish these were still available. I'm hoping for 100,000!

My Toy

KIMQDA, 10/25/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love my Vitara, I was set on getting a 4WD after last winter and being stuck in the house. I shopped around for the best value, with the features I wanted and the price I wanted to pay. I did over 3 months of looking before deciding on the Vitara. I LOVE IT!!!!!

It's Perfect For Me

Camperjoe, 12/13/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I traded a minivan for my Suzuki Vitara and I couldn't be happier. It performs perfectly, I LOVE the gas mileage. I like the way it handles driving around town especially.

LOVE IT

KIMQDA, 10/09/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought my Vitara after a couple of bad winters here, was set on a 4WD, but had a very limited budget, this was the only SUV i could find in my price range that i liked, with a dealer willing to work with me. I can now go where I want when I want no matter the weather. It is alot of fun to drive in the snow. I know when it is time for another vehicle I will buy another one if I can.

