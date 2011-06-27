  1. Home
Used 1993 Suzuki Swift Consumer Reviews

4.0
4 reviews
Great first car!

anhdao, 06/14/2012
I'll always be nostalgic about this car. It was my very first car when I was 16 and it served me well.

Nice cheap transport

Den_K, 04/18/2002
This car haven't had problems yet. i bought new 175/75-13 tires and installed a steering wheel and dual mirros off Metro LSI. since then it has been relatively fun and comfortable to drive. Metro mirrors have bad reflectivity but they r more aerodynamic and there r 2! The front seats are the best i ever experienced (i'm 5'7", 135 lbs) and the cockpit layout is very ergonomical. Goes 100 mph. #3 piston knocks noticeably at 105K mi while cold, first noticed at 85K. I think this is due to incorrect break-in procedure by the 1st owner or dealer.

93 swift

dj, 05/16/2010
this 93 suzuki swift is awesome. it has a little over 271,000 miles on original engine. and still gets 35 plus miles per gallon. i drive from california to utah once a month and the car still runs awesome.

Well Done Suzi.

ihodian, 07/22/2002
Bought the car 3 years old with about 33,000 miles on it. Spent next six years pushing odometer to 158,000 miles with few problems. I commute 35 miles one-way to work and back and always got around 38 mpg with auto-trans. SOHC 4- banger always had plenty of zip for it's size. FWD was great in the snow, and gave me more confidence than my 4WD pick-up.

