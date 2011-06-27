Used 1993 Suzuki Swift Consumer Reviews
Great first car!
I'll always be nostalgic about this car. It was my very first car when I was 16 and it served me well.
Nice cheap transport
This car haven't had problems yet. i bought new 175/75-13 tires and installed a steering wheel and dual mirros off Metro LSI. since then it has been relatively fun and comfortable to drive. Metro mirrors have bad reflectivity but they r more aerodynamic and there r 2! The front seats are the best i ever experienced (i'm 5'7", 135 lbs) and the cockpit layout is very ergonomical. Goes 100 mph. #3 piston knocks noticeably at 105K mi while cold, first noticed at 85K. I think this is due to incorrect break-in procedure by the 1st owner or dealer.
93 swift
this 93 suzuki swift is awesome. it has a little over 271,000 miles on original engine. and still gets 35 plus miles per gallon. i drive from california to utah once a month and the car still runs awesome.
Well Done Suzi.
Bought the car 3 years old with about 33,000 miles on it. Spent next six years pushing odometer to 158,000 miles with few problems. I commute 35 miles one-way to work and back and always got around 38 mpg with auto-trans. SOHC 4- banger always had plenty of zip for it's size. FWD was great in the snow, and gave me more confidence than my 4WD pick-up.
Sponsored cars related to the Swift
Related Used 1993 Suzuki Swift info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner