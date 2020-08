Used 1992 Suzuki Swift Consumer Reviews

Jake , 05/23/2009

amazing little car bought it new in november 91 for 7600$ has 396000 miles on it drive 60 miles/ day few minor issues engine (200000miles) belts (every 20000miles) tires (every 60000 miles) great fuel economy 45mpg my wife and i prefer it over my 2008 Nissan Rogue but will probably get rid of it soon as it is really old for new suzuki swift recommended