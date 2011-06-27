Estimated values
1991 Suzuki Swift GA 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$548
|$1,244
|$1,604
|Clean
|$482
|$1,097
|$1,418
|Average
|$350
|$803
|$1,046
|Rough
|$218
|$508
|$675
Estimated values
1991 Suzuki Swift GT 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$548
|$1,244
|$1,604
|Clean
|$482
|$1,097
|$1,418
|Average
|$350
|$803
|$1,046
|Rough
|$218
|$508
|$675
Estimated values
1991 Suzuki Swift GA 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$548
|$1,244
|$1,604
|Clean
|$482
|$1,097
|$1,418
|Average
|$350
|$803
|$1,046
|Rough
|$218
|$508
|$675
Estimated values
1991 Suzuki Swift GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$548
|$1,244
|$1,604
|Clean
|$482
|$1,097
|$1,418
|Average
|$350
|$803
|$1,046
|Rough
|$218
|$508
|$675