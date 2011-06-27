Used 1990 Suzuki Samurai Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)254.4/275.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque76 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size1.3 l
Horsepower66 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity32 cu.ft.
Length135.0 in.
Curb weight2125 lbs.
Gross weight2932 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height65.6 in.
Wheel base79.9 in.
Width60.6 in.
