Used 2007 Suzuki Reno Hatchback Consumer Reviews
I Love It
I love it. The Reno is everything that I need and nothing that I don't. It is spacious for such a small vehicle. The base level is what I went with and with such an affordable price tag who could pass it up?
Lousy car
This car is riddled with electrical and sensor problems. Had to get them to replace the headlights. Very bad acceleration and shifting. Probably the worst car I've ever had. It's my fault I didn't do enough research on this car. It was inexpensive and fun to drive but now I'm already really wanting to trade this piece of crap in for a mazda 3 hatchback. Which I should have bought in the first place. TRUST ME DO NOT BUY THIS CAR YOU WILL NOT DRIVE IT!
Awesome Small Car
I had this car for almost 6 motnhs and never had a problem with it. I enjoy driving it and not bad on gas mileage, actually I bought the car to save gas even if I was looking for Chevy Cobalt. The dealer gave me this because the cobalt was a little bit expensive and I have another loan that's why they didn't gave me the Cobalt. Anyway, I didn't regret having this car. And it can fit up to 5 people including driver and you can park anywhere (easy to park) and as most everyone's saying. I did expect to get more than 31+ miles per gallon but I'm only getting 31 on highway and 24 city. And I compared the back seat to a Chevy Impala SS and the Reno was bigger. I like this car
Reno-Divorce
My quarrel is not with the car, which is built in Korea by Daewoo, but with the service and treatment of the Suzuki dealers. I have only had two issues with this car in 45,000 miles, but the last one was the last straw. I was charged $278 to fix a defective $45 electronic sensor. I watched the mechanic take 15 minutes, but they charged me 45 minutes labor. I told them what was wrong, internet supported common problem, and they charged me an additional $100 to diagnose it. I am trying to unload the car now and I would caution EVERYONE away from Suzuki cars. They dowble talk you with big warranties for which you still have to pay if the engine or trans do not fail completely. Stay Away!
Should have had recalls
I bought mine new and have always had an issue with it having gaps in acceleration. Dealer said nothing wrong. Clutch worn very fast 35 k or so. Dealer said I had to replace I still have not 142 k. My major problem is it has always had poor gas mileage and codes it is not running effiecient. I have replaced the throttle body and sensor since you can't get just the sensor, O2 sensors, plugs wires etc. It has had all normal and regular maintenence. The "gaps" are getting worse and it is not an automatic. The automatic ones just shift gears at any time. No problems with these have ever been a recall. I owned a KIA before and never had any issues. I can see why these cars are gone !
