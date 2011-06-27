Used 2004 Suzuki Forenza Consumer Reviews
Easy to find any parts!!
I have researched, and you can buy almost all parts for this car at rockauto.com. you don't have to use a dealer. Thanks
headaches!
I was so excited when i first bought this car. it was my first brand new car and i was excited that i got such a great price...unfortunately all that changed 2 years into owning it. the check engine light had been an on going problem since the beginning. multiple small problems arose in between then and now. the pickup in the car when accelerating is very slow. as for the last 2months. i have had the car in the shop more than ive had it at home. it has not been able to pass inspection for the THIRD time. lets see its had, a head gasket replaced, antifreeze leak fixed, serpentine belt replace 2x, new thermostat 2x, new pcm ,still not fixed now. buyer beware!
Great Car
I bought this car because it looks good and the warranty is great, and when we test drove it we like the how it drove. After 43,000 miles, we can say it has been very dependable and caused us no problems. This one is going to our daughter next year for school and we will likely buy another for the wife.
Bad Company
We bought 2 Suzuki Forenza's from Dealership in New Smyrna Beach, FL. the first brand new and the second used. The A/C climate controls broke on both, only 43,000 miles on the second one! Right after warrantys were over of course! A $300.00 part! Had to pay the Dealership $90.00 to look at it and say "yep its broke" so they could send a report to the Manufacture in the hopes of fixing it free of charge or some kind of help? But of coarse they declined to help at all! This Multi Million Dollar company screwed over a loyal customer for $300.00!! The Dealership has never been very helpful or that friendly after you buy! I Would highly recommend everyone to stay away from Suzuki!! Built cheap!
Decent Ownership
I bought mine new in '04, have been blessed with only minor items.Overall experience has been great. At 57,000 miles I need to spend $1200 on "normal" things like a water pump,struts, transmission flush, and timing belt. I cannot complain.
