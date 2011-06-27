Used 2000 Suzuki Esteem Sedan Consumer Reviews
Good little car
It has been a great little car. I know I was not getting a sports car but for what it is I love it. I have taken it on a few long trip and have had no problems. I think the clutch is going out but that is the only thing that has happened. I have driven it like a teenage. I have not been the nicest to it but it still runs great.
Great car!
I am the original owner. I bought it in 2000 as a dealer employee car. I paid $9,000.00 for it w/ 45 miles on it. It now has 138,200 and only thing it has had is brakes, battery & tires! Plus regular check-ups! I hate to part with it but the time has come. So will replace with another Suzuki. I am more than happy with the preformance of my Esteem. Great on gas. 36-38 mpg. I certainly got my money's worth! Best car I've ever owned!
Greatest investment was my red esteem
I had the manual stick shift version of the 2000 suzuki esteem. owned it for 12 years... i have driven it back and forth from washington to california numerous times. I am now at 227k miles! never neeeded anything fixed that wasnt maintenance such as brakes, clutch, etc... not the most comfortable, but the most reliable. finally need to replace some parts for the wheels and definitely general wear and tear, but i cant say enough... times i forgot to put oil in it, it ran miraculously, 35 mpg consistently...
- Performance
Good while it lasted.
Well, bought used from a dealership, and was great at first. Had no problems until a couple months later the electical system started having problems. Radio clock wouldn't light up, and radio would turn off on me. Started idling really high, and the brakes and tires were having to be replaced often, sometimes once a month. I was buying used tires, then when I had the money bought new ones. But even with new ones, they kept leaking for some reason, so would have to put air in quite often. The rotors went bad very quickly also. Don't think the dealership did a good check but that's a gamble we all take when buying a vehicle. Think I payed way too much for it also. $12,000.
bare basic car..
I just bought this car a month ago with 31 k miles on it. Now it has 33k. The car was in a good condition when used. There are very few good things about this car .. it is usually average or below average. The car is very simple in design and so it is easy to work on. The build quality is bad, there are noises everywhere. A critical bolt for the engine mount snapped in the first few weeks. I think the wagon is a more practical alernative.
