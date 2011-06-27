Used 2009 Suzuki Equator Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Brand new owner
Well, I have been hunting for a new vehicle & stumbled upon this new Suzuki Equator! Looks great, but I'll admit I hadn't done any research on it. Dealer said it was basically a Nissan Frontier, but looks better to me! I just bought mine last night & will come back here after I have some experience with it.
Hidden Gem
I was shopping and didn't even know that Suzuki had a truck, I was looking at a Nissan frontier and after researching, I found out the equator was a frontier and the price was about the same but there are a few distinct differences 1-the better powertrain warranty 7 yr 100,000 miles vs 5 yr 60,000 miles 2-you get the better looking alloy wheels instead of the steel wheels 3- I think the grill is a lot better looking I've had this truck for 2 weeks now and I have to say I'm a very satisfied person. I'm 6,3 and their is plenty of room for me. I would suggest to anyone to take a hard look at the Suzuki equator.
Premium Ride
I have owned my new Equator 2 weeks now. With the big 16 inch tires and aloy wheels, it rides like a big ruck.So far combind mpg is 20. Things they could improve on are: Should have offered the V-6 in the "premium. Plastic flimsy glove box and door. Gas door is not remote and can be opened by anyone on the outside. No trip computer unless you buy the "sport model. Dash lights illumination level is fixed and cannot be changed. Auto/manual shift is nice feature. Mud guards; bed liner and other items all extras also. This truck in the premium package should offer more as standard features especially for the price of this model. Needs improvement if Suzuki stays in the truck business.
In the NYC area Nissan only offers 4.0 L
After considering the Frontier first, during the cash for clunkers period, I learned that Suzuki offers the same vehicle with 2.5L engine, I traded a v8 engine 5.0L/4X4. I wanted a engine, cut in half, to improve the mileage (10mpg), instead, the only engine offer in the neighboring area of 8 Nissan dealers was 4.0L. The vehicle's 1st trip was to my getaway cabin in the Catskill area. It took some learning to deal with transmission on long hill climbs, but it handled well, I brought a 1/2" rubber mat, preferred over the spray on mat and hitch attachment to chassis was simple to install with 6 bolts on chassis, all the wiring connection are right there by the bumper area, simple! Great Truck.
Diamond in the Rough
I needed a newer truck with better gas mileage and Suzuki delivered. Suprised to find the price was $2000.00 less than the Nissian Frontier. I have been driving Equator for 3 months / 3000 miles and averageing 20mpg around town. The automatic transmission does take a bit of getting use to, maybe due to the 2.5l engine. I added spray on liner and a trifold cover. Many people surprised Suzuki has a truck and impressed with the look.
