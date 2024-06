Some people buy SUVs because of their passenger space and utility, but some buy them simply because of how they look. To our eyes, the Lamborghini Urus is the best-looking SUV on sale today.

When I say "our," I do mean "our." Rather than having this be a subjective outlook from one person's point of view, the entire Edmunds team weighed in on this one. To that end, here are our picks for the best-looking SUVs you can buy today.