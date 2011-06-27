Used 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid Consumer Reviews

I Love THIS car! holderad , 01/27/2014 42 of 43 people found this review helpful I love my 2014 Plasma Green Crosstrek Hybrid. My one word description: Awesome! The hybrid system works significantly better than any hybrid I test drove. It is used for power / torque augmentation more than fully powering the car most of the time. I think Subaru under-reported their MPG figures on purpose. The car is not even broken in, and I'm getting almost 38 MPG highway and so far about 31.7 MPG with downtown driving. The car does some kinda magic with the CVT and that electric motor. It is seamless. The car has "the pull" at all speeds that it's all gas brother just doesn't. I mean, you can feel the surge at highway speeds when you stand on it to pass. The symmetrical AWD is fantastic! Report Abuse

XV Hybrid Gulf Coast ts45 , 02/09/2014 22 of 22 people found this review helpful XV Hybrid since 12/28/2013, Satin White Pearl, St.trim. Our first Subaru, had several Honda's in the past..My wife is main driver, have taken plenty of opportunity to drive myself. We are really happy with our purchase, test drove the 2014 Forester and 2014 non hybrid XV, both nice but were sold on the Hybrids ride and refinement. The base Audio system has been nice, a good quality CD recording sounds fine, a bad CD one, badÂ Blue tooth is working well, takes a little time to Pair.This is our first CVT Transmission, very impressed, love it. Hill climbs are really smooth and quiet, no sudden gear change, plenty of torque, love the CVT. Have observed Gas MPG 33+, about 50/50 City/HGWY.

Wow, I Get To Be The First Reviewer the_craw , 01/26/2014 32 of 33 people found this review helpful I purchased the Hybrid Touring about a month ago, and have over 1,400 miles on it. For context, I live in the Northeast, and the weather has been brutal pretty much each day since I've owned it. The car drives really nicely. It is quiet, and the steering has good feedback without being overly stiff. It also has a nice exterior look. Traction has been great. As far as the mileage, it has been disappointing. It has averaged about 27 MPG. Like I said, the weather has been really cold, and it is only 1,400 miles, so that might be holding it back. Even with highway only trips I have not been able to average over 29MPG, and I'm not a super fast driver.

Subaru Crosstrek Hybred: Total Lemon? Frustrated Subaru owner , 05/17/2016 Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 29 of 31 people found this review helpful After having a Toyota for over 10 years then a Honda CRV for over 10 years with no issues, my husband and I decided to purchase a a Subaru Crosstrek Hybred 2014 which looks good on the outside (but BIG MISTAKE). By January 2015 a message appeared in the dash board whenever I started the car that said(check hill star assist). At my first service, I told the service people and they told me they did not find anything wrong, nor saw the message. I continued to drive the car with the message appearing on and off when finally in November/December 2015 more messages appeared and check engine light appeared and stayed on all the time. I made an appointment to get the car checked in November, this time they told me they fixed it and the lights went away. Within a few months after they told me they (fixed it) the messages reappeared and I brought the car back in March for them to "fix" again. I waited for about an hour and they called me and told me they fixed the problem and the messages and lights were gone. As soon as I turned on the car and try to drive off all the lights and messages reappeared, I called the service person who took the car and said they were going to check it again. After waiting for over an hour they finally told me they there was a transmission control cover problem and they would have to keep the car until June 2015 because they had to order the part. In the middle of April after not receiving an update from Subaru, I finally called and after a few choice words with the manager they told me the car will be ready at the end of April. On April Friday 29, 2015 I received a call from Subaru and they told me they changed the transmission control cover and the lights went away and every thing was fine. So I picked up the car that same day (Friday April 29, 2015). By Sunday May 1 (2 days after picking up the car) those lights that they claimed went away reappeared. I had to take the car back (May 2) and am still waiting May 17, 2015 for word on what is the problem. At this point I am very ANGRY at the run around. I got the warranty which I am using for now to "fix" the car but what is going to happen when it runs out. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value