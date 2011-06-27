2019 Subaru WRX Sedan Consumer Reviews

Love Driving this Car Enrico , 03/08/2019 Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I've owned betw 8 - 10 cars in my life so far and I'm approaching retirement age, so that's a reference point for this review. I keep my cars for as long as possible, and keep them well maintained. Also, I'm not a racer, but I love cars that perform well. This is my favorite car so far. I use it as a daily driver to and from work, approximately 50 miles each way, often in heavy traffic. I also live in the country so when I'm not commuting, I can enjoy the country roads. The WRX is very quick, handles like a dream (as good as my 2 seater mid engine roadster) and with winter tires this season climbs steep hills and driveways in significant, unplowed snow. The CVT is great in traffic - shifting is no fun in heavy traffic. Mileage is consistently above 26mph and I check that manually based on fill-to-fill calculations (I don't use the dashboard mpg indicator). I usually drive in intellegent mode, but I've found that I get the same mileage when I'm 50% sport and 50% intelligent mode - mixed highway and around town, so it has always exceeded published EPA mpg estimates. No issues with the infotainment (make sure you get the upgraded system with Apple Carplay, the older system, in place until 2018, is problematic). The engine has a low rumble, but it's tolerable and the pluses more than outweigh that negative. As a daily driver I can't think of anything else that compares. I supposed the Audi A3 with quatro, but Audi repairs are more expensive so I stuck with Subaru (we also have an Outback). It's easy to drive, great visibility, great safety features, a handles like a racecar and has just enough of an edgy appearance, without being completely over the top (I don't have the STS and thus no wing - too old for that). Anyway, I think it's great and look for excuses to drive it. Very pleasantly surprised with actual mpg. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

The AWD sedan you need Fernando Rafael , 01/03/2019 Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful It's being little over a month I got my WRX Premium. The Car is way above my expectation. I came from a coupe RWD and living in the snow zone, I have no other choice than an upgrade from RWD to AWD. Costly speaking, SUBARU was the best option. The 2019 WRX now with Android Auto is much better than the previous year, I am glad I waited for one your (I know 2020 model will be new). The engine is very elastic and responsive, the shift stick, except by 1-2 sync, is very precise. My only complaint is the fact of the USB port is inside of the armrest, strange.

Don't agree with MPG ratings Bob D. , 04/24/2019 Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I like spirited driving and my '17 WRX Premium doesn't disappoint! I didn't care much for the factory settings on the car's acceleration. It had great low-end and mid-range power, but it didn't do much when it was given full throttle. I spent around $3K installing the Cobb 2+ performance system. I'm now getting 330 HP and running 4.8 seconds in 0-60 times. There's not another 4-cylinder that will touch this. In any event, even with the most aggressive Cobb settings, I'm getting 24MPG around town and close to 35MPG when driving 65-70 MPH on the interstate. They also say reliability is circumspect. I haven't had one problem at all. (Only 30,000-miles) I do the most stringent maintenance and use 100% synthetic Motul 8100 oil. In my opinion, the best oil you can buy. --- Just giving you other WRX owners a few of my thoughts.

Red WRX base David D. , 04/03/2019 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Best ..... car......ever. I have always loved Subaru and the fact that they come in AWD, and last forever. I have passed my 2005 WRX (155,000 miles on it) on to my son. It runs perfect to this day and i have done nothing to the engine. I went and got myself the 2019 WRX. It's such a great car. I love the handling, speed, acceleration. The new racing style seats they put in basically hug you and help keep you centered in "fun" turns. You don't need to pay an extra $1,000 for GPS because it uses all the features ( like google maps) of your phone when connected through USB. I feel you get more for your price with the WRX, AWD, turbo, and touchscreen entertainment center. More cabin space than previous models (my three kids fit in the back seats fine). The only thing I have a complaint about is the speakers seem like they could have been better. When you turn music up it sounds a little under powered (not clear). Not a huge deal though.