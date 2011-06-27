Used 2015 Subaru WRX Sedan Consumer Reviews

2500 mile review of my WRX sidelined , 06/23/2014 16 of 16 people found this review helpful After checking numerous car reviews and seeing the praise this vehicle was getting from many automotive journalists I was convinced this was the car I wanted. Not many people would buy a car without the initial test drive. It's almost like getting married without kissing the women you have decided to wed . However during the month of March I put a deposit down for the 2015 WRX Premium model, no leather seats was an option I could live without . The owners manual has you keeping the revs under 4000 RPM for the first 1000 miles and let me be the first to say it was treacherous. Must say the car looks better in person and grows on you. Overall I am very pleased with the car. Report Abuse

Lots of good things in this WRX jlevy2 , 10/28/2014 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I had one of the original 2002 WRX cars and loved it. The trouble was that stock it had way too much squishy rubber to satisfy any potential buyer. New motor/trans mounts, ALK, smaller brake booster, and a bunch more urethane parts finally made it feel like a sports sedan. The 2015 feels like a sports sedan right out of the box. I hear people complain about road and wind noise, but don't find it to be an issue at all. My wife and mom don't find the ride too harsh, which surprised me. It's definitely firm, but not jarring.

still feeling the love mostly - 71,000 mile review subaru_colorad , 12/17/2014 Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful Purchased the WRX after test-drive & reading reviews of WRX and WRX STI - I liked the STI's acceleration, handling, and in particular the brakes, but did not care for the appearance of fin or chassis stiffness. As a 40+ yr old, I was looking for a car that was fun, but non-descript in a corporate parking lot and comfortable as a commuter/pick up the kids vehicle. I've driven the WRX 71K+ miles, purchased new, and live in the Colorado foothills, windy road. It is a blast! The car is very light; braking and acceleration = very responsive. I'm 6'2 200 lbs. After nearly 4 years of ownership, I enjoy the vehicle enough to intend to keep using it for daily transportation likely for another 2 years; the maintenance items below have been completed, and I cannot find a vehicle to upgrade to that retains the AWD and manual transmission (Audi why don't you offer manual transmissions in the S4 or S5?? BMW, what gives with the M2 and M3 not offering xDrive??) Four concerns about the car overall -- 1) clutch was replaced @ 46K miles. This is the 3rd manual transmission that I've owned, have driven approx. 100,000 miles with manual cars prior to purchasing the WRX. This seems soon for the clutch to go. "burning" smell when shifting gears since the car was almost new when first driven in the morning. 2) The car sold to me in Colorado came with summer tires that were not marked as such & this was not mentioned at the dealership; had some very slippery experiences in early winter before parking the car until replacement all-season tires could come in & be installed. Subaru replaced the tires. 3) A/C stops working in summer after awhile when the car is parked at 46K miles, compressor just had to be replaced at 71K miles. There is a technical bulletin on this, indicating it is a known issue with this vehicle. So, these may just be fairly normal maintenance issues, spouse drives '14 Forester XT (automatic) purchased new, has not experienced any of these issues in 4 years of ownership. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

3 weeks and 3000 miles guzziman , 06/26/2014 13 of 13 people found this review helpful The Limited in stunning World Rally Blue is a work of art. A true drivers car. I am 6'2 275 lbs and plenty of room for me front and back. Excellent seats and position of controls. Superb build quality and extensive use of lightweight body panels. Engine sound and performance is designed for those who are truly drivers. Clutch feel is progressive and light enough for all day city driving. Turn in and braking is spot on. Dunlop performance rubber is a good choice. No needs for any after market upgrades. Many comments about Clarion radio..Simple reset of some settings solve this.Check on line for tweaks. Road noise is evident on anything less than smooth asphalt. Could be the tires.