Used 2008 Subaru Tribeca Consumer Reviews

Did not meet expecations Briofny , 07/23/2009 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I purchased the car in April of 08, and just hit 27k miles. Small gas tank, but mileage not bad for an SUV. The fit of the interior of the car is disappointing, loose pieces every where, & the rear hatch is not designed to strategically close when packing. Also, what is the point of the rear blower if I can't control it from the front, my kids cant reach it. The look of the car is great, but I can't justify the looks versus the quality I expect for the prices. A+ on the handling and engine (although Subaru wants me to change the tranny fluid already)! C on interior quality and pointing out as another post did, who scans on the radio any more, let me change my presets from the steering wheel Report Abuse

Great car for the money Tim O , 12/28/2008 16 of 17 people found this review helpful Have 12,000 on my Tribeca, and have been very happy. I was shopping for an SUV w/ 4WD/AWD, good reliability and resale, and wanted some luxury appointments (leather, 6 CD, etc) for not much over $30k. I chose the Subaru over all others in class as I was able to get most everything I wanted without having to compromise too much. The inside and exterior styling are very unique, and the interior is more luxurious and sharp looking that the other cars in class. I've had the car for close to a year and have been very impressed. The AWD system is fantastic in the Iowa winters. After having ridden in all of them, I'm happy I chose this over Pilot, Highlander, 4Runner and Edge. Report Abuse

Subaru Groupie Subaru Groupie , 07/27/2010 14 of 15 people found this review helpful This is my fourth Subaru. They have cornered the market on all wheel drive. You can beat the low center of gravity and feel for the road. My only wish is that they would widen and cushion the seats better. All in all, wouldn't trade in my Subie for anything else. Like any vehicle maintenance and good tires are the keys to the vehicle's longevity. Expect 200,000 miles Report Abuse

Nice but with some quality reliability issues jimsimp3 , 01/18/2012 35 of 40 people found this review helpful I have owned the car for 40 months now and honestly say I WILL NOT BUY ANOTHER TRIBECA and maybe not another Subaru. LIKES: purchase price including factory incentives was $6,000 under MSRP. It has plenty of nice standard features. I like the styling (except the Chrysler-like grill). I really like the size and cargo capacity with the seats folded. DISLIKES: fuel economy, small fuel tank, cheap and non-durable plastic cargo area material, forward blind spots caused by thick posts. Last but not least ........ I have it back to the dealer too many times for issues like rough transmission shifting, replacement of brake master cylinder, headlight bulbs are frequently blown Report Abuse