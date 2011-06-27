Used 1997 Subaru SVX Consumer Reviews
Nice looking car!
I have owned 2 SVX's, and they look awesome, but I will not own another one because on both of these cars, the transmission went out, and it's EXTREMELY expensive to fix it. I found out that this transmission problem is typical on these cars...what a shame. If I had an Art Gallery, I'd have this car there...as long as it's not driven; it just looks good, but that's where it ends.
I own two SVX's
Buy and hold. These cars will put my grandkids through college and they are fun to drive. Only 640 97's sold in the US.
quality car
This is a great car. Everything from the automatic climate control to the 230 horsepower engine make this car a quality ride. While parts are slightly more expensive then most, it is a well built AWD car that screams excitment
Best Car
This is the second SVX I have owned, and it is a total shame that Subaru stopped making this car. It has been excellent in every way. It has had no service needs other than scheduled service, is incredibly powerful and is great for merging onto the highways, yet for such power gets good gas mileage about 26.5 on the highway and 23.5 in town. I will never sell the car, I intend to keep it as a fun toy and hope that as it ages I can get parts. It handles like a dream and makes me feel safe on the road. It is best for smaller people, tall ones feel slightly cramped for head height but not leg room. If you can get your hands on a used one, you will never let it go.
Sponsored cars related to the SVX
Related Used 1997 Subaru SVX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2004
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2018
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2014
- Used Nissan Altima 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2014
- Used Volvo XC60 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2014
- Used GMC Terrain 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Subaru Forester
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Subaru Crosstrek
- 2019 Subaru Legacy
- 2020 Subaru Crosstrek
- 2020 WRX
- 2020 Impreza
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2019 Outback
- Subaru WRX 2019