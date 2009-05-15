Used 1997 Subaru SVX for Sale Near Me
1 listings
- 91,950 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$12,900
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru SVX
Overall Consumer Rating4.54 Reviews
Car guy.,05/15/2009
I have owned 2 SVX's, and they look awesome, but I will not own another one because on both of these cars, the transmission went out, and it's EXTREMELY expensive to fix it. I found out that this transmission problem is typical on these cars...what a shame. If I had an Art Gallery, I'd have this car there...as long as it's not driven; it just looks good, but that's where it ends.
