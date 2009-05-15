Used 1997 Subaru SVX for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
SVX Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 1995 Subaru SVX L
    used

    1995 Subaru SVX L

    91,950 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,900

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Subaru SVX searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru SVX
  4. Used 1997 Subaru SVX

Consumer Reviews for the Subaru SVX

Read recent reviews for the Subaru SVX
Overall Consumer Rating
4.54 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 3
    (25%)
Nice looking car!
Car guy.,05/15/2009
I have owned 2 SVX's, and they look awesome, but I will not own another one because on both of these cars, the transmission went out, and it's EXTREMELY expensive to fix it. I found out that this transmission problem is typical on these cars...what a shame. If I had an Art Gallery, I'd have this car there...as long as it's not driven; it just looks good, but that's where it ends.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Subaru
SVX
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Subaru SVX info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings