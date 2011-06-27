2020 Subaru Outback Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Outback SUV
4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,725*
Total Cash Price
$36,190
Onyx Edition XT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$54,699*
Total Cash Price
$48,608
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$56,296*
Total Cash Price
$50,027
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$55,098*
Total Cash Price
$48,962
Limited XT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,523*
Total Cash Price
$36,899
Touring XT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$57,893*
Total Cash Price
$51,446
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,926*
Total Cash Price
$35,480
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Outback SUV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$734
|$760
|$786
|$814
|$843
|$3,937
|Maintenance
|$419
|$840
|$537
|$2,555
|$990
|$5,342
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$321
|$472
|$928
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,492
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,660
|Financing
|$1,946
|$1,566
|$1,159
|$724
|$262
|$5,657
|Depreciation
|$8,312
|$2,180
|$2,062
|$2,418
|$2,292
|$17,265
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,936
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,022
|$6,539
|$5,907
|$8,097
|$6,160
|$40,725
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Outback SUV Onyx Edition XT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$986
|$1,021
|$1,056
|$1,093
|$1,132
|$5,288
|Maintenance
|$563
|$1,129
|$721
|$3,432
|$1,330
|$7,175
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$181
|$432
|$634
|$1,247
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,004
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,229
|Financing
|$2,614
|$2,103
|$1,556
|$973
|$352
|$7,598
|Depreciation
|$11,164
|$2,928
|$2,770
|$3,248
|$3,078
|$23,189
|Fuel
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$7,973
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,833
|$8,783
|$7,934
|$10,875
|$8,273
|$54,699
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Outback SUV Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,015
|$1,050
|$1,087
|$1,125
|$1,165
|$5,443
|Maintenance
|$580
|$1,162
|$742
|$3,532
|$1,369
|$7,384
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$186
|$444
|$653
|$1,283
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,063
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,294
|Financing
|$2,690
|$2,164
|$1,602
|$1,001
|$362
|$7,820
|Depreciation
|$11,490
|$3,013
|$2,851
|$3,343
|$3,168
|$23,866
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,383
|$9,040
|$8,165
|$11,193
|$8,515
|$56,296
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Outback SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$994
|$1,028
|$1,064
|$1,101
|$1,140
|$5,327
|Maintenance
|$567
|$1,137
|$726
|$3,457
|$1,340
|$7,227
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$182
|$435
|$639
|$1,256
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,019
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,245
|Financing
|$2,633
|$2,118
|$1,568
|$980
|$355
|$7,653
|Depreciation
|$11,246
|$2,949
|$2,790
|$3,272
|$3,101
|$23,358
|Fuel
|$1,512
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,653
|$1,703
|$8,032
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,971
|$8,847
|$7,992
|$10,954
|$8,334
|$55,098
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Outback SUV Limited XT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$749
|$775
|$802
|$830
|$859
|$4,014
|Maintenance
|$427
|$857
|$547
|$2,605
|$1,010
|$5,446
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$137
|$328
|$482
|$946
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,522
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,692
|Financing
|$1,984
|$1,596
|$1,181
|$738
|$267
|$5,768
|Depreciation
|$8,475
|$2,222
|$2,103
|$2,466
|$2,337
|$17,603
|Fuel
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$6,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,297
|$6,667
|$6,023
|$8,256
|$6,281
|$41,523
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Outback SUV Touring XT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,044
|$1,080
|$1,118
|$1,157
|$1,198
|$5,597
|Maintenance
|$596
|$1,195
|$763
|$3,632
|$1,408
|$7,594
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$191
|$457
|$671
|$1,320
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,121
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,359
|Financing
|$2,767
|$2,226
|$1,647
|$1,030
|$373
|$8,042
|Depreciation
|$11,816
|$3,099
|$2,932
|$3,438
|$3,258
|$24,543
|Fuel
|$1,589
|$1,637
|$1,686
|$1,737
|$1,789
|$8,439
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,933
|$9,296
|$8,397
|$11,510
|$8,757
|$57,893
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Outback SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$720
|$745
|$771
|$798
|$826
|$3,860
|Maintenance
|$411
|$824
|$526
|$2,505
|$971
|$5,237
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$132
|$315
|$463
|$910
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,463
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,627
|Financing
|$1,908
|$1,535
|$1,136
|$710
|$257
|$5,546
|Depreciation
|$8,149
|$2,137
|$2,022
|$2,371
|$2,247
|$16,926
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,747
|$6,411
|$5,791
|$7,938
|$6,039
|$39,926
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Subaru Outback in Virginia is:not available
