  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Outback
  4. Used 2014 Subaru Outback
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Outback
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,795
See Outback Inventory
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)444.0/555.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Value Package Ayes
Moonroof and EyeSight Systemyes
Popular Package #1Ayes
Value Package Byes
Moonroof and Navigation Systemyes
Moonroof Packageyes
Side Sill Plates Packageyes
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #3yes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,795
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,795
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Rear Side Compartment Cargo Netyes
Leather Shift Knobyes
Compartment Separatoryes
110 Volts Power Outlet/Seat Rail Cover Kityes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rear Seat Back Cargo Net - Outbackyes
Rear Seat Entertainment - Ivory Clothyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Interior Illumination Kityes
Rear Seat Entertainment - Off Black Clothyes
Sunshadeyes
Mobile Internetyes
Rear Cargo Net - Outbackyes
Metal Pedal Pad Set A/T STIyes
Cigar Lighter Kityes
Illumination Package #2yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,795
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,795
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front head room40.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Rear Bumper Underguardyes
Front Bumper Underguardyes
Cypress Green Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Hood Protectoryes
Trailer Hitch - Outbackyes
Carbide Grey Metallic Body Side Moldingyes
Twilight Blue Metallic Body Side Moldingyes
Splash Guardsyes
Wheel Lock Kit (Alloy Wheels)yes
Moonroof Air Deflectoryes
Puddle Lightsyes
Popular Package #1Byes
Ice Silver Metallic Body Side Moldingyes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Crystal Black Silica Body Side Molding Kityes
Venetian Red Pearl Body Side Moldingyes
Tungsten Metallic Body Side Moldingyes
Satin White Pearl Body Side Molding Kityes
Wheel Arch Moldingyes
Indigo Blue Pearl Body Side Moldingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Front track61.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3503 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.3 degrees
Angle of departure22.2 degrees
Length189.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height65.8 in.
EPA interior volume139.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Exterior Colors
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Deep Indigo Pearl
  • Cypress Green Pearl
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Carbide Gray Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Tungsten Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Ivory
  • Off-Black, cloth
  • Ivory, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,795
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/60R17 98T tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,795
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Outback Inventory

Related Used 2014 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles