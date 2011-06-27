  1. Home
Used 2009 Subaru Outback Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Outback
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,295
See Outback Inventory
Starting MSRP
$28,295
See Outback Inventory
Starting MSRP
$30,295
See Outback Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG222222
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$28,295
Starting MSRP
$30,295
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyesyesyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialnoyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$28,295
Starting MSRP
$30,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg20/26 mpg20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/439.4 mi.338.0/439.4 mi.338.0/439.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.16.9 gal.16.9 gal.
Combined MPG222222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$28,295
Starting MSRP
$30,295
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6000 rpm170 hp @ 6000 rpm170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$28,295
Starting MSRP
$30,295
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$28,295
Starting MSRP
$30,295
100 watts stereo outputyesnono
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnono
harman/kardon premium brand speakersnoyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlnoyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)noyesyes
440 watts stereo outputnoyesyes
9 total speakersnoyesyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$28,295
Starting MSRP
$30,295
Air conditioningyesnono
overhead console with storageyesnono
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
front reading lightsyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyesnono
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyesnono
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
Climate controlnoyesyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)noyesyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobnoyesyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsnoyesyes
alloy and wood trim on center consolenoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$28,295
Starting MSRP
$30,295
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$28,295
Starting MSRP
$30,295
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$28,295
Starting MSRP
$30,295
Front head room40.5 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room54.4 in.54.4 in.54.4 in.
Front leg room44.1 in.44.1 in.44.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnono
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room51.0 in.51.0 in.51.0 in.
clothyesnono
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesyes
leathernoyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
4 -way power passenger seatnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$28,295
Starting MSRP
$30,295
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Rear head room39.1 in.37.1 in.37.1 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.52.6 in.52.6 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.33.9 in.33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
folding center armrestnoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$28,295
Starting MSRP
$30,295
Front track58.9 in.58.9 in.58.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity65.4 cu.ft.65.4 cu.ft.65.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3402 lbs.3481 lbs.3481 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.5 cu.ft.33.5 cu.ft.33.5 cu.ft.
Length189.0 in.189.0 in.189.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2700 lbs.2700 lbs.2700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.8.4 in.8.4 in.
Height63.2 in.63.2 in.63.2 in.
EPA interior volume131.2 cu.ft.126.1 cu.ft.126.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.105.1 in.105.1 in.
Width69.7 in.69.7 in.69.7 in.
Rear track58.7 in.58.7 in.58.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$28,295
Starting MSRP
$30,295
Exterior Colors
  • Quartz Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Diamond Gray Metallic/Quartz Silver Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Metallic
  • Deep Bronze Metallic
  • Newport Blue Pearl/Quartz Silver Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Seacrest Green Metallic
  • Quartz Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Diamond Gray Metallic/Quartz Silver Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Metallic
  • Deep Bronze Metallic
  • Newport Blue Pearl/Quartz Silver Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Seacrest Green Metallic
  • Quartz Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Diamond Gray Metallic/Quartz Silver Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Metallic
  • Deep Bronze Metallic
  • Newport Blue Pearl/Quartz Silver Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Seacrest Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Off Black, leather
  • Off Black, cloth
  • Taupe, leather
  • Taupe, cloth
  • Off Black, leather
  • Off Black, cloth
  • Taupe, leather
  • Taupe, cloth
  • Off Black, leather
  • Off Black, cloth
  • Taupe, leather
  • Taupe, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$28,295
Starting MSRP
$30,295
P225/60R16 97H tiresyesnono
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesnono
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesnono
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesnono
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsnoyesyes
P225/55R17 95V tiresnoyesyes
alloy wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$28,295
Starting MSRP
$30,295
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,295
Starting MSRP
$28,295
Starting MSRP
$30,295
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Outback InventorySee Outback InventorySee Outback Inventory

