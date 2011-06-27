Used 1991 Subaru Loyale Wagon Consumer Reviews

91loyale , 10/17/2009

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Mine is nearly 20 years old, 200k+ rural Alaska miles, never had any major repairs, and still runs great. Everything (and I mean EVERYTHING!) still works as designed. Despite what the spec says, I get nearly 30 mpg. Spits out a bit of oil and has a nasty knock, but for the price (next to nothing) it would be hard to find a more trustworthy vehicle, especially one that can handle mud, snow, ice, and treacherous mountain roads. Great engineering, utterly solid construction.