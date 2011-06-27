Used 1991 Subaru Loyale Wagon Consumer Reviews
Go Subi Go
91loyale, 10/17/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
Mine is nearly 20 years old, 200k+ rural Alaska miles, never had any major repairs, and still runs great. Everything (and I mean EVERYTHING!) still works as designed. Despite what the spec says, I get nearly 30 mpg. Spits out a bit of oil and has a nasty knock, but for the price (next to nothing) it would be hard to find a more trustworthy vehicle, especially one that can handle mud, snow, ice, and treacherous mountain roads. Great engineering, utterly solid construction.
Value
Gonzojam, 10/10/2003
1 of 6 people found this review helpful
Help I need 15 words to get this program to pop up with a review of this car and its value, Four score and seven years ago I bought a lemon.
subi
gorbehkhare, 09/13/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
a reliable, roomy, affordable, low maintenance fee car
