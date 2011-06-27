Used 2003 Subaru Legacy Sedan Consumer Reviews
Amazing until 100k
I loved this car and would purchase another, because Subaru's are safe and handle amazing. Worse luck though, I had a blown head gasket at just over 100k and that was the beginning of all sorts of engine problems, resulting in eventual engine replacement; and this, despite faithful maintenance from the dealer since I purchased it at 14k.
Great ideas, but rough around the edges
Purchased this car about five months ago for the AWD. AWD is great, but does add extra weight to the car. This slows acceleration, but worst of all, you can feel the shifting in the tranny much more so than a FWD. Tranny is the worst part of this car. You hit overdrive at 35 mph, and if you coast at 35-40, it kicks in and out of overdrive constantly for hills, as well as everytime you have to bleed off speed for curves, which makes for a jerky ride. Under normal driving conditions, the car will do a lot of shifting, and the tranny is not the smoothest shifter. Interior quality is good, but could have been a little better. The knobs for the AC and heater feel a little cheap.
This is the best car I have ever owned
Extremely reliable - even at 82k miles. The clutch is tight and acceleration with my manual 5 speed transmission is good. I have achieved 30 MPG on highway trips. I take this car on long trips and the seats are the perfect mix of firmness and luxury. I live in Minnesota, so the AWD has saved me numerous times while others are stranded. I honestly haven't had a single problem. I do keep up all recommended maintenance at the Subaru dealership.
Not quite on top, but FAR from the bottom
Good all around car, but small things are lacking, or are just annoying. Don't like overdrive gear in it... it kicks into overdrive at 35 mph... which is the average speed I go (I live in the country... the physical speed limit of the roads here is 35 mph). When you let off the gas to coast, and then give it a little gas, the car jerks a little as it jumps back into the underdrive gears. Very annoying, but nothing actually wrong. Only does this at the 35 mph mark. Gas mileage isn't what I would like: 16-18 mpg. Would also like a few more horses under the hood. Don't get me wrong... this car is MUCH better than the 96 chevy lumina it replaced.
Reliable Vehicle
Very handy vehicle for getting around in snow and icy conditions; fairly comfortable on long trips, though not overly roomy inside, especially in the back seat. Gas mileage is ok, but would prefer it to be more fuel efficient; never had a breakdown, and no mechanical problems whatsoever; have had some trouble with replacement wiper blades staying put; also have a lot of wind noise while driving with the windows up; seems like a bad seal in the driver side window; all in all a fantastic vehicle and super to get around in bad weather
