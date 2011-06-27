  1. Home
Used 1998 Subaru Legacy Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Legacy
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG232323
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg20/27 mpg20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.0/429.3 mi.318.0/429.3 mi.318.0/429.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG232323
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower137 hp @ 5400 rpm137 hp @ 5400 rpm137 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.38.9 in.39.5 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.43.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.36.7 in.38.8 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.34.6 in.34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.53.6 in.53.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity70 cu.ft.no70 cu.ft.
Length184.5 in.181.5 in.184.5 in.
Curb weight2905 lbs.2885 lbs.2975 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.1 cu.ft.12.6 cu.ft.36.1 cu.ft.
Height57.1 in.55.3 in.57.1 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.103.5 in.103.5 in.
Width67.5 in.67.5 in.67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Quick Silver Metallic
  • Deep Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Slate Metallic
  • Black Granite Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
