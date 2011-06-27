Used 1991 Subaru Justy Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Why drive a Justy?
The Subaru Justy is a good car that has a lot to offer, such as great fuel economy, surprisingly attractive interior, rear seat folds down for lots of room, feels solid on the road and is well suited for daily commuting. Probably not the best candidate for interstate travel as the lack of power. But overall great for a college student, and you can't beat that 35 mpg.
This old hatchback gets no respect.
How dare the previous reviewer give the SOLID Justy only 2.5 stars. He extols it's virtues and then gives her only 2.5 stars? BLASPHEMY! These cool hatches have 4wd, a rock solid(keep clean oil in her) 3 banger 1200cc engine, and the ability to carry what you need for a low price. Did I mention 4wd? its on the fly with a push of a button nicely located on the stick shift. Hotness! These will be classics one day and will finally get the respect they deserve!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Justy
Related Used 1991 Subaru Justy Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner