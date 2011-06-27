  1. Home
Used 1991 Subaru Justy Hatchback Consumer Reviews

bigzurn08, 02/23/2008
The Subaru Justy is a good car that has a lot to offer, such as great fuel economy, surprisingly attractive interior, rear seat folds down for lots of room, feels solid on the road and is well suited for daily commuting. Probably not the best candidate for interstate travel as the lack of power. But overall great for a college student, and you can't beat that 35 mpg.

This old hatchback gets no respect.

thatcarguy, 05/01/2020
GL 2dr Hatchback 4WD
How dare the previous reviewer give the SOLID Justy only 2.5 stars. He extols it's virtues and then gives her only 2.5 stars? BLASPHEMY! These cool hatches have 4wd, a rock solid(keep clean oil in her) 3 banger 1200cc engine, and the ability to carry what you need for a low price. Did I mention 4wd? its on the fly with a push of a button nicely located on the stick shift. Hotness! These will be classics one day and will finally get the respect they deserve!

