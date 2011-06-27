Used 2017 Subaru Impreza Sedan Consumer Reviews

Will never buy another subaru again. Lex R. , 07/18/2017 2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 23 of 25 people found this review helpful I was researching buying a new vehicle for 2 months and heard alot of good reviews on Subaru vehicles. I looked at the redisgned Subaru impreza sport and was impressed with the exterior and interior design along with the additonal tech and safety features. I purchased the car on Memorial day weekend. Worst mistake I made to date. The vehicle has returned to Subaru service department in Connecticut (dealer and location will not be disclosed but they have been working with me and very professional). First about 1 week after purcahseing the Impreza the eyesight feature disabled itself on 3 different occasions. Two of the three times wather was clear and sunny. I made videos to show the service department and they stated it was a software update that was needed and the car returned to me on Thursday of the same week. The following day the eyesight disabled itself again along with the volume control and back up camera (again clear sunny day). Recorded the issues again and showed it to the service department. Vehicle was returned to the dealer and a updated software was installed in the vehicle the lead tech at the dealer filed and left a open tech claim on the vehicle . Fast forward two weeks went grocery shopping got out the vehicle (keep in mind the car is on) closed the door to open trunk and retrieve phone that was ringing the car locked its self. I had the smart key in my pocket try using it to unlock the car and it wouldn't work. I tried using the manual key to open the vehicle that didn't work either. I walked 1 hour total to and from the shooping center just to get the spare key to try to open the doors and that didn't work either. (During this time the car is still on). Could'nt take a video of this new incident because my phone was locked iside my car. Called Subaru and explained the situation they sent a tow to open the door and Suabru Customer Service said to immediatly take the car to the dealer as this might be a computer issue. The car has now been in the service department for 4 days with a perexsiting open tech case. The dealer calls me up and states they can't find anything work with the car. This has been a very frustating 2 months with this car. One would expect these issues with a much older model car not a brand new one. I have had Hondas and Nissan and never had a issue with these car. I must say has a company Subaru is trying to do the wright thing especially since this is the first time I ever purchase a Subaru vehicle but after all this is over I will never buy another Subaru again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Huge and Horrible upgrade in Technology Nate , 04/21/2017 2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 27 of 30 people found this review helpful This is the 5th subaru that i have owned. So I think its safe to say that i am brand loyal and big fan up to this point, but this may be the last. I bought a brand new 2017 impreza sport with almost all of the options. The within the first week of taking ownership the screen had gone blank with nothing working that was run through it. Was replaced. Another 2 weeks later the same problem happened again. So out of the first month of ownership it spent 2 weeks in the shop. I am still having problems now where every other time i go to start the car the radio resets back to defualt deleteing all radio stations and such. Have tried to get a hold of the service manager to no avail. This may be my first run at the lemon law. learned my lesson never buy the first year of the redesign.

Imprezive Impreza! JPuraVida , 02/12/2017 2.0i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful This is my second Subaru Impreza, but my first sedan. The 2017 Premium looks great. Nice lines, wheels and profile Inside, it feels like a Camry, or Accord...bigger than you would think. Controls are basic, intuitive, and easy to use. CVT acceleration is smooth and comes without buzz, which is a good thing! For 2017, Subaru has hushed the cabin and road noise. Their new platform gives this Impreza a sportier feel and very attentive steering. The heated seats and moonroof add to the upscale feeling. Braking is good, not great, which is usually the case in this class. AWD is awesome and worth paying extra for vs. a Sentra, Corolla, or others. Overall, this is another winner for Subaru!

Most problematic New Car I have ever purchased! KenCO , 01/21/2017 2.0i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) 36 of 42 people found this review helpful UPDATE: We have had the car a year. It still occasionally has issues with the nav/radio system. Sometimes it just doesn't work. Maybe once a month this happens. Sometimes restarting the car works but often you just have to wait a day or so. We had the system replaced multiple times before but considering there continues to be problems we assume more replacements will not correct it. We bought the top of the line 2.0i Limited Imprezza Sedan with the Harmon Kardon audio and have had numerous issues with the radio/nav system. It completely went dead within 5-days of purchase leaving us 300 miles of a road trip with no audio. Through electronic issues this eventually drained the battery and we were left jumping our new car after manually unlocking the transmission and pushing it out of the garage. They couldn't get replacements for weeks on account of new parts not yet being available for this car, which was frustrating. It was finally replaced and still doesn't work; now the back up camera is broken. Very frustrating. Have had it into the dealer 4 times in the first month of ownership. Not sure if they will get it fixed. Dealer mentioned another Imprezza in their inventory is having the same issues. Not very confident in Subaru's reliability at this point. As a quick side bar the brand new Legacy loner they gave us also had electronic problems; its windows operators were faulty. We have very little confidence in this car and our dealer. Looks like a lemon to me.