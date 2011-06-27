Used 2012 Subaru Impreza Sedan Consumer Reviews
Oil Consumption
I have had this car since February almost a year. It is using oil and John Howard told me to bring it in every 1000 miles so they can check and add oil if it needs it and document it. My brother also has this car in the hatchback model and it is using oil too. He lives in PA and garage there told him to drive it in anytime it is low on oil so they can add it and document it. Please email me if anyone else is having this problem.
Big Disappointment
This car, with only 26,000 miles on it, did not live up to my expectations for build quality and reliability. The car burned oil at an alarming rate. One dealer claimed there was nothing wrong, then a second finally agreed there was an issue after the car failed an oil consumption test. They replaced the entire engine under warranty. Also I had an ignition problem, which had to be addressed due to the car not starting. Additionally, the car's battery was defective and had to be replaced. The Bluetooth on this vehicle was terrible, wouldn't connect and the whole radio system had to be replaced. There were unsettling rattles in the dashboard and excessive wind and road noise. The final straw was the climate control system stopped working. I believe this car's issues may be related to the Fukushima Daichi nuclear disaster. The car was produced at a factory not far away from there sometime in 2011 for the 2012 model year. I know many manufacturers had issues with suppliers. Subaru refused to buy the car back, which was a big disappointment, but they gave me a $1500 credit towards a new vehicle. I ended up replacing it with a 2015 Forester 6 speed manual which , with the one exception of a defective battery that was replaced under warranty, has had no issues.
Oil Burner, Sits Too Low
I bought the 2012 Impreza hatchback new in July 2012. Since about 12,000 miles, I can't go more than 2,500-3,000 miles without needing a quarter of oil. Dealer says that is typical usage but manual says 7,500 miles between changes. The car does not have the pep my 2004 Impreza had and yet, gets the same gas mileage as the 2004. It also sits too low so you hit every curb or concrete parking barrier. I'm looking to get rid of it and based on this, my third Subaru, will never get another Subaru again.
Updated: Four Year Ownership Review
Editing my 2 year review of this vehicle, I've had to lower the rating from 4 stars to 3, mostly due to reliability scares. While proving to be rather comfortable, great in all seasons, decently economical, and safe, after only 35000 miles the vehicle has begun to burn oil at an alarming rate. We are currently waiting for the dealer to do a compression test on the engine to see if they need to replace it. This is the second Subaru in the family that has had engine issues, despite regular oil changes. It is a nice little car, but I wouldn't recommend it unless you absolutely need the all-wheel drive. There are much better options in the compact car class nowadays. Update: car sold after numerous issues at 5 years and 53,000 miles
Scoobie II
I recently purchased a 2012 Subaru Impreza Premium with a 5 speed manual. This is the second Subaru I have owned. I had a 2002 WRX for 10+ years and I was sold on Subaru vehicles ever since. The build quality (100% Japan), reliability, handling and overall performance make these vehicles a "no brainer" in my mind. I did a ton of research prior to selecting my new Impreza. I read numerous reviews both positive and negative. I take what I read on the internet with a "grain of salt." It took some time to locate and test drive an Impreza with a manual transmission. I was sold from the moment I placed the vehicle in 1st gear and hit the accelerator!
