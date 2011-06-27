  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Impreza WRX
  4. Used 2013 Subaru Impreza WRX
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Subaru Impreza WRX Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Impreza WRX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,795
See Impreza WRX Inventory
Starting MSRP
$25,795
See Impreza WRX Inventory
Starting MSRP
$36,295
See Impreza WRX Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG212119
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$36,295
viscous center differentialyesyesno
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesyesno
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual6-speed manual
Front, center and rear limited slip differentialnonoyes
mechanical center differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$36,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg19/25 mpg17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/422.5 mi.321.1/422.5 mi.287.3/388.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.16.9 gal.16.9 gal.
Combined MPG212119
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$36,295
Torque244 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm244 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm290 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 6000 rpm265 hp @ 6000 rpm305 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.34.8 ft.34.8 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$36,295
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesno
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesnono
Turn signal mirrorsnonoyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesnonoyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$36,295
Sport Performance 1Ayesyesno
Standard Modelyesyesyes
Popular Package #2yesnono
Popular Package #1noyesyes
SPT Exhaust Package - Silvernoyesyes
SPT Exhaust Package - Blacknoyesyes
Sport Performance 1Bnonoyes
Navigation Systemnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$36,295
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$36,295
remote trunk releaseyesnono
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyesyesyes
trunk lightyesnono
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
cargo area lightnoyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$36,295
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$36,295
Interior Illumination Kit - Redyesyesno
Sirius Satellite Radio Kityesyesyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror/Compassyesyesyes
SPT Carbon Fiber Chrome Trunk Trim Coveryesnono
Cargo Tray - Blackyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesno
Interior Illumination Kit - Blueyesyesno
XM Satellite Radio Kityesyesyes
Rear Cup Holder - Off Blackyesyesno
SPT Turbo Boost Gaugeyesyesyes
STI Shift Knob 5M/T - Leather & Aluminumyesyesno
STI Shift Knob 5M/T - Black Duraconyesyesno
Sunshadeyesyesyes
Side Cargo Netsyesnono
10" Powered Subwoofer for WRX/STI (Non-Navi)yesyesyes
Subwoofer/Amplifieryesyesyes
Center Armrest Extension - Off Blackyesyesno
110v Power Outlet Kityesyesno
Rear of Seat Cargo Netnoyesyes
Rear Gate Vertical Cargo Netnoyesyes
STI Shift Knob 6M/T - Black Duraconnonoyes
10" Powered Subwoofer for WRX/STI (Navi)nonoyes
STI Shift Knob 6 M/T - Leather & Aluminumnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$36,295
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$36,295
premium clothyesyesno
Front head room40.3 in.40.3 in.40.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
sport front seatsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.54.8 in.54.8 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.43.5 in.43.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room53.4 in.53.4 in.53.4 in.
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
leather/sueded microfibernonoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$36,295
Rear head room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.53.3 in.53.3 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.33.5 in.33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.53.2 in.53.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesnono
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$36,295
Deck Lid Spoiler Satin Whiteyesnono
Deck Lid Spoiler Dark Gray Metallicyesnono
Fog Light Kit Crystal Black Silicayesyesno
Deck Lid Spoiler WR Blueyesnono
Fog Light Kit Ice Silver Metallicyesnoyes
Cross Bar Set Fixedyesyesyes
Body Side Molding Satin White Pearlyesyesyes
Fog Light Kit Satin White Pearlyesnoyes
Wheel Locks (Alloy Wheels)yesyesyes
Deck Lid Spoiler Plasma Blue Pearlyesnono
Security System Shock Sensoryesyesyes
Deck Lid Spoiler Crystal Black Silicayesnono
SPT Performance Exhaustyesyesyes
Deck Lid Spoiler Lightning Redyesnono
Body Side Molding Crystal Black Silicayesyesyes
Body Side Molding Plasma Blue Pearlyesyesyes
Body Side Molding WR Blue Pearlyesyesyes
Fog Light Kit Dark Gray Metallicyesnoyes
Deck Lid Spoiler Ice Silver Metallicyesnono
Fog Light Kit WR Blue Pearlyesnoyes
Body Side Molding Ice Silver Metallicyesyesyes
Body Side Molding Dark Gray Metallicyesyesyes
Fog Light Kit Plasma Blue Pearlyesnoyes
Exhaust Finishernoyesyes
Bumper Covernoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$36,295
Front track60.2 in.60.2 in.60.2 in.
Length180.3 in.173.8 in.173.8 in.
Curb weight3208 lbs.3208 lbs.3373 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.19.0 cu.ft.19.0 cu.ft.
Height58.1 in.58.1 in.57.9 in.
EPA interior volume104.3 cu.ft.113.6 cu.ft.113.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.3 in.103.3 in.103.3 in.
Width70.7 in.70.7 in.70.7 in.
Rear track60.6 in.60.6 in.60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno44.4 cu.ft.44.4 cu.ft.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$36,295
Exterior Colors
  • WR Blue Pearl
  • Plasma Blue Silica
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • WR Blue Pearl
  • Plasma Blue Silica
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • WR Blue Pearl
  • Plasma Blue Silica
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Carbon Black, cloth
  • Carbon Black, cloth
  • Black/Carbon Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$36,295
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
235/45R17 91W tiresyesyesno
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
17 in. wheelsyesyesno
Performance tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
18 in. wheelsnonoyes
245/40R18 93W tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$36,295
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$25,795
Starting MSRP
$36,295
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Impreza WRX InventorySee Impreza WRX InventorySee Impreza WRX Inventory

Related Used 2013 Subaru Impreza WRX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles