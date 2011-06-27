Used 2016 Subaru BRZ Consumer Reviews

The Perfect Sports Car - For the Price Ken , 02/04/2016 Series.HyperBlue 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Keeping in mind that you can get the BRZ for less than $30,000 it is, in my opinion, the best sports car of the modern era. The driving position, steering feel, and ability for an amateur driver to push the BRZ to the limit is the reason that it makes every driver smile. The point of the BRZ (or the FR-S, or GT 86 since they are all essentially the same car) is to make a grown-up feel like a child again. The car makes me giggle, and flatters my abilities to the point where I never feel unsafe. I was in a unique situation where I was able to purchase one of the 500 Hyper Blue BRZ's and as long as I never wreck it, I expect it to be a future classic. So whenever I get the chance, I take it for a blast through the hills, or if I can leave a little early, I take the long way to work and arrive with a smile plastered across my face. In a world where most of us drive grayscale people carrying boxes, the BRZ feels extra special. It's a reminder of how much fun driving can be, and without putting in too much money, it has the comforts, look and finish of a far more expensive car. The interior has Hyper Blue stitching to match the paint, and with black accents, the BRZ feels just right. The controls are where you expect them to be, and the large, centrally mounted tachometer runs happily up above 7000rpm before a light flashes at you to shift up before you ping it off the limiter. As driving experiences go, it is hard to get more smiles per gallon for my money. UPDATE: after 10,0000 miles the BRZ has become an extension of me and I am happy to say I still love it. UPDATE 2: after 16,000 miles it’s still perfect for me. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A fun daily driver - but with a cost James , 02/22/2017 Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful The big thing to know about this car is that Subaru/Toyota wanted a cheap performance car that would make drivers smile. They succeeded, but the cheapness can come back to bite long-term owners. I have daily-driven the car for a year and 14,000 miles, so I have had the proper seat time to write a review. The two companies decided to put the whole budget into the drivetrain. My car in this respect has been solid. I replaced the transmission, differential, and engine oils myself, and the engineers really put a lot of thought into how to do that easily. On the flip side, most nuts and bolts on this car are made out of very weak metal, leading to all the wheel studs being stripped in just a few changes. The interior rattles like crazy, the speakers buzz at higher volumes, which are needed because of loud road noise. I had two sets of tail lights leak, and my headlight ballasts went out and needed replacement. The list goes on. The car will continue to drive and handle beautifully, but the non-essentials will entropy around you. The maintenance bill won't be in the thousands, but I have constantly had $100 here and there to replace the cheap parts. I am 6'2" and 190 pounds and am triangle-shaped. Think broad shoulders and small waist. This car's seats are the most comfortable I have ever sat in. I want these for my office, house, and every car afterward. That being said, if I was an inch taller or 20 pounds heavier, I would hate them. All of my 'larger' friends hate riding in the car. My wife is tall and thin, and she hates hunching over to get in/out of the passenger side. Holding on to the steering wheel makes the driver's side easy. People like to say this car is slow. For muscle-car owners who love straight line speed, this car is not for you. I don't want any more power out of it, because I get to floor it during daily driving, and I don't get speeding tickets. It's exhilarating without being too dangerous. Countless journalists have raved about the balance and steering - all I know is that the car feels super secure going 30+ mph over suggested speed limits on turns. If I was looking at a BRZ and similar cars today, I personally would just save my money and buy a Mazda Miata RF. That being said, I still roll the windows down on a warm day and just go for a drive to relax. This car does this at a great price, and I would recommend it to a friend - if they are willing to deal with the mentioned issues.

Not suffering the Hyper Blues with this car Chuck , 12/28/2015 Series.HyperBlue 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 19 of 26 people found this review helpful If you are 50 plus and carrying a few pounds, it may be harder to get in and out of this car, but once you are in seat, WOW, the fun begins. If I were prone to drifting, this car could do that. My 16 year old daughter said that starting from a stop light and going through the first four gears reminds her of the push back in seat feeling of jet take off. Great color, only 500 made for USA for 2016. Gets lots of looks. After decades of driving SUV's and minivans, I owed this car to myself and haven't looked back since driving off the lot. Hugs the road really well with quick responsive steering and braking. Ditch to ditch low beam headlights that allow for up and down switch adjustment is great for avoiding deer. Recommended accessories are WeatherTech floor liners, Trunk Liner and the NEW 3M™ Scotchgard Paint Protection Film Pro Series. Invisible and 7 year coverage to protect against rock chips and dings as this is a low riding car. Saved on the cost by half by going to Tint shop for Protection Film instead of dealer. Have had the car for two and a half weeks at 348 miles now so still breaking in engine. Premium fuel only. Did buy the extended warranty to 7 year which added to initial cost. Tax in our Washington State County 8.8% My driving experience 27 years in police cars. Bought as commuter.

Swapped manual 2013 BRZ for an automatic 2016 k holland , 06/05/2016 Limited 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 5 of 26 people found this review helpful The back seats are not really for adults, but kids might be okay back there.