Used 2016 smart fortwo Features & Specs

Starting MSRP
$17,490
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Electric
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 3
|Inline 3
|no
|Combined MPG
|35
|35
|107
|Total Seating
|2
|2
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,490
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|1-speed direct drive
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,490
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|32/39 mpg
|32/39 mpg
|122/93 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|246.4/300.3 mi.
|246.4/300.3 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|7.7 gal.
|7.7 gal.
|no
|Combined MPG
|35
|35
|107
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Electric fuel
|EPA City MPGe
|no
|no
|122 mi.
|EPA Combined MPGe
|no
|no
|107 mi.
|EPA Highway MPGe
|no
|no
|93 mi.
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,490
|Torque
|100 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|100 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|no
|Base engine size
|0.9 l
|0.9 l
|no
|Horsepower
|89 hp @ 6200 rpm
|89 hp @ 6200 rpm
|no
|Turning circle
|22.8 ft.
|22.8 ft.
|22.8 ft.
|Valves
|12
|12
|no
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Electric
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|no
|Cylinders
|Inline 3
|Inline 3
|no
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,490
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|no
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|no
|no
|front head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|no
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|no
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|no
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$17,490
|prime Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Sport Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Leather Seating Package
|no
|no
|yes
|Kinetic Green Appearance Package
|no
|no
|yes
|Flashlight Edition
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,490
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,490
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|no
|front cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|no
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|Passenger vanity mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|electric power steering
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,490
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|1 one-touch power windows
|no
|no
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,490
|JBL Sound System
|yes
|no
|no
|Armrest
|yes
|no
|no
|Smartphone Cradle
|yes
|yes
|no
|Height Adjustable Driver Seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Man-Made Leather Upholstery
|no
|yes
|no
|Heated Seats
|no
|no
|yes
|Surround Sound System
|no
|no
|yes
|Retractable Cargo Cover
|no
|no
|yes
|Ambient Interior Lighting
|no
|no
|yes
|Anti-theft Alarm System
|no
|no
|yes
|Cruise Control Package
|no
|no
|yes
|3-Spoke Leather Sport Steering Wheel w/Recuperation Paddles
|no
|no
|yes
|Center Console Storage
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,490
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,490
|Front head room
|39.7 in.
|39.7 in.
|39.7 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|no
|no
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|heated driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|heated passenger seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Front shoulder room
|53.6 in.
|53.6 in.
|48.0 in.
|fold flat passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather
|yes
|no
|no
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|no
|yes
|yes
|cloth
|no
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|no
|no
|41.2 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|no
|no
|yes
|Front hip room
|no
|no
|45.4 in.
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,490
|Rear Park Assist
|yes
|no
|no
|Tridion Safety Cell and Grill in Black
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Tridion Safety Cell and Grill in Cool Silver Metallic
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Tridion Safety Cell and Grill in White
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Powered and Heated Side Mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|Tridion Safety Cell in Lava Red
|no
|no
|yes
|Tridion Safety Cell in Anthracite
|no
|no
|yes
|Foglamps
|no
|no
|yes
|LED Daytime Running Lights
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,490
|Height
|61.2 in.
|61.2 in.
|60.7 in.
|Wheel base
|73.7 in.
|73.7 in.
|73.5 in.
|Length
|106.1 in.
|106.1 in.
|106.1 in.
|Width
|65.5 in.
|65.5 in.
|61.4 in.
|Curb weight
|1984 lbs.
|1984 lbs.
|2094 lbs.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|no
|no
|7.8 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|no
|no
|2535 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|no
|no
|7.8 cu.ft.
|EPA interior volume
|no
|no
|53.2 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|no
|no
|419 lbs.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,490
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,490
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|185/60R15 tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|15 x 5.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|full wheel covers
|no
|yes
|no
|steel wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|175/55R15 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|alloy wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,490
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,490
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
