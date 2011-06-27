Used 2016 smart fortwo Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2016 fortwo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,490
Starting MSRP
$14,650
Starting MSRP
$25,000
Engine TypeGasGasElectric
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 3Inline 3no
Combined MPG3535107
Total Seating222
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual1-speed direct drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)32/39 mpg32/39 mpg122/93 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.4/300.3 mi.246.4/300.3 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity7.7 gal.7.7 gal.no
Combined MPG3535107
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Electric fuel
EPA City MPGenono122 mi.
EPA Combined MPGenono107 mi.
EPA Highway MPGenono93 mi.
Engine
Torque100 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm100 lb-ft @ 2500 rpmno
Base engine size0.9 l0.9 lno
Horsepower89 hp @ 6200 rpm89 hp @ 6200 rpmno
Turning circle22.8 ft.22.8 ft.22.8 ft.
Valves1212no
Base engine typeGasGasElectric
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)no
CylindersInline 3Inline 3no
Safety
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesno
front fog/driving lightsyesnono
front head airbagsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesno
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesnoyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemnonoyes
Packages
prime Packageyesnono
Sport Packageyesnono
Leather Seating Packagenonoyes
Kinetic Green Appearance Packagenonoyes
Flashlight Editionnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
2 total speakersyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyesyesno
front cupholdersyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnoyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesno
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyesyesno
Passenger vanity mirrornonoyes
electric power steeringnonoyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
1 one-touch power windowsnonoyes
Interior Options
JBL Sound Systemyesnono
Armrestyesnono
Smartphone Cradleyesyesno
Height Adjustable Driver Seatnoyesno
Man-Made Leather Upholsterynoyesno
Heated Seatsnonoyes
Surround Sound Systemnonoyes
Retractable Cargo Covernonoyes
Ambient Interior Lightingnonoyes
Anti-theft Alarm Systemnonoyes
Cruise Control Packagenonoyes
3-Spoke Leather Sport Steering Wheel w/Recuperation Paddlesnonoyes
Center Console Storagenonoyes
Instrumentation
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesno
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.39.7 in.39.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesnono
heated driver seatyesnono
heated passenger seatyesnono
Front shoulder room53.6 in.53.6 in.48.0 in.
fold flat passenger seatyesyesyes
leatheryesnono
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesyes
clothnoyesyes
Front leg roomnono41.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnonoyes
Front hip roomnono45.4 in.
Exterior Options
Rear Park Assistyesnono
Tridion Safety Cell and Grill in Blackyesyesyes
Tridion Safety Cell and Grill in Cool Silver Metallicyesyesyes
Tridion Safety Cell and Grill in Whiteyesyesyes
Powered and Heated Side Mirrorsnoyesno
Tridion Safety Cell in Lava Rednonoyes
Tridion Safety Cell in Anthracitenonoyes
Foglampsnonoyes
LED Daytime Running Lightsnonoyes
Measurements
Height61.2 in.61.2 in.60.7 in.
Wheel base73.7 in.73.7 in.73.5 in.
Length106.1 in.106.1 in.106.1 in.
Width65.5 in.65.5 in.61.4 in.
Curb weight1984 lbs.1984 lbs.2094 lbs.
Maximum cargo capacitynono7.8 cu.ft.
Gross weightnono2535 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in placenono7.8 cu.ft.
EPA interior volumenono53.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payloadnono419 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Lava Orange Metallic
  • Moon White Matte
  • Hazel Brown Metallic
  • White
  • Red
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Yellow Metallic
  • Titania Grey Matte
  • Red
  • Cool Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Yellow Metallic
  • Titania Grey Matte
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Lava Orange Metallic
  • Moon White Matte
  • Hazel Brown Metallic
  • White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Clear Flame Yellow
  • White
  • Black
  • Titania Grey Matte
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Man-Made Black Leather, leatherette
  • Black w/Orange Stitching, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Design Black, cloth
  • Design Beige, cloth
  • Design Red, cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyesyesyes
185/60R15 tiresyesyesno
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesnono
full wheel coversnoyesno
steel wheelsnoyesno
175/55R15 tiresnonoyes
alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles