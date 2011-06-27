Used 2014 Scion xB Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
xB Wagon
4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$26,223*
Total Cash Price
$9,903
Release Series 10.0 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
True Cost to Own
$33,303*
Total Cash Price
$12,577
4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$33,303*
Total Cash Price
$12,577
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 xB Wagon 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$717
|$739
|$761
|$783
|$807
|$3,807
|Maintenance
|$854
|$344
|$1,744
|$455
|$1,687
|$5,084
|Repairs
|$394
|$458
|$535
|$627
|$732
|$2,746
|Taxes & Fees
|$563
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$727
|Financing
|$533
|$428
|$317
|$198
|$72
|$1,548
|Depreciation
|$2,365
|$866
|$762
|$676
|$607
|$5,276
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,751
|$4,241
|$5,566
|$4,228
|$5,437
|$26,223
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 xB Wagon Release Series 10.0 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$911
|$939
|$966
|$994
|$1,025
|$4,835
|Maintenance
|$1,085
|$437
|$2,215
|$578
|$2,142
|$6,457
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$715
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$923
|Financing
|$677
|$544
|$403
|$251
|$91
|$1,966
|Depreciation
|$3,004
|$1,100
|$968
|$859
|$771
|$6,701
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,574
|$5,386
|$7,069
|$5,370
|$6,905
|$33,303
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 xB Wagon 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$911
|$939
|$966
|$994
|$1,025
|$4,835
|Maintenance
|$1,085
|$437
|$2,215
|$578
|$2,142
|$6,457
|Repairs
|$500
|$582
|$679
|$796
|$930
|$3,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$715
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$923
|Financing
|$677
|$544
|$403
|$251
|$91
|$1,966
|Depreciation
|$3,004
|$1,100
|$968
|$859
|$771
|$6,701
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,574
|$5,386
|$7,069
|$5,370
|$6,905
|$33,303
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 xB
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Scion xB in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2014 Scion xB info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019