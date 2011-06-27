Used 2009 Saturn VUE SUV Consumer Reviews
Love my Vue 170,000 still reliable and dependable
The 2009 Vue I own is the best. I recently considered trading it in and realized the service the vehicle has given me. For 5 years my used Saturn has been in the shop only once. I generally get about 300+ miles in the city on one tank of gas. The highway is right at 400. Great vehicle. 170,000 miles and go where I desire to go!
Best Value for the Money
I don't understand expert reviews that say the 2.4 Ecotect motor in the Vue is underpowered. Ward's Auto World rates GM's 2.4-liter Ecotec as one of the best engines built in America. While not a dragster or a muscle car it has plenty of power to get on the freeway. It defiantly is not sluggish espesially from a stand still. Its gas mileage is better than expected at 26 miles per gallon city/freeway. We are past owners of Cadillacs. Mama has not had to give up any luxuries. In fact some of it's standard features are options on other sub-compact crossovers you have to pay extra for. We really do not feel we could have found a better value for the money. So far we couldn't be happier.
Best Value for the Money
Plenty of power. Runs like a scalded dog. Have absoulutly no problem getting on the freeway or passing. 1st tank of gas used in city and freeway 23.5 MPG. 2nd tank 24 MPG. Can't wait to see what it will get on a trip. Wife loves the blue tooth, XM radio, premium trim, leather heated power seats. Pleanty of room front and back. Lots of head room too. Looks better than than most other compact SUV's inside and out. Was thinking about buying a Cadillac SRX but MPG wasn't that great. Drove a Toyota CRV but the seats were too hard. Some expert reviews just don't do it justice. Personally I think it beats all other compact SUV's hands down. In fact I may just have buy another one.
I Love my Vue!
I have been looking at the Vue for quite a while now. When I was researching SUV's I always went back to the Vue. I am not sorry. I love it. The gas mileage, for an SUV, is quite good. I am just sorry that GM has chosen to rid itself of Saturn. Shame on them and shame on Penske for not taking it over. It's your loss.
I like it! Mostly....
I love the looks and amenities of my Vue. This is my second Saturn, my first was a 2007 Vue Hybrid. But the AWD has 600 extra pounds and 70 more horsepower. It will make a big difference winters. The ride is very assuring, plenty of power for passing and hills. The interior is very classy. And I really like the curves of the body shape. My one reservation is the seating. I am a large guy, and the seats are uncomfortable after just a few minutes. The seat hinge and the hanger that the seat cushion support hangs off of cause a degee of discomfort. Perhaps as everything wears in that will abate. But the seat depth is to short, I could use another inch or two.
