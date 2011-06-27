Used 2005 Saturn VUE SUV Consumer Reviews

Amazed. And it's a Salvage. janell26 , 01/15/2012 23 of 24 people found this review helpful I bought my Vue with 60k miles from a private seller for $2k due to a Salvage Title. I was a little hesitant going into it but since it was so cheap I figured why not. I've had the car 2 years and it is now nearing 90k miles and I have absolutely NO problems with it whatsoever. I've never had anything go out/stop working on me. The car has never stalled or done anything suspect. It needs brakes/rotors right now, that's about it. I'm pretty impressed considering the salvage title, not to mention I was in a major accident with it about a year ago also....runs as if nothing happened even though it's had the crap kicked out of it. Report Abuse

Sensor reduction brittanyttr , 01/14/2011
I purchased my VUE in July of 05. I was driving one day in the city and notice I had no acceleration to go. I notice that a light came on so I pulled over to check the owners manual and it said the sensor reduction light was one. So I did what it said to do and when I turned my car back on, it ran okay. I took it to the Saturn dealer and they told me it could be either the gas pedal or my wiring harness. So we replaced my gas pedal..drove it home and not even w/in 24 hrs it did it again. I called the dealeship again and they said its the wiring harness and that was going to be $700...has anyone had problems w/ their sensor reduction? Looking for help..Not sure I trust this dealer..

The best vehicle I will ever have Gypsy Nurse , 12/04/2018 Fwd 4dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 5M)
I bought my 2005 Vue new 13 years ago this month. During those 13 years it only let me down twice, once due to a catalytic converter and a year later the motor blew at 187,000 miles. I was fortunate to get a brand new motor in the car and it has run like a top until this past week when the frame broke. I truly will miss this car. We have travelled over 275,000 miles together. I replaced during the down time the clutch and pressure plate and just last month put all new shocks and struts, wheel bearings (went through a few of those over the years), sway bar links front and rear sway bar. I took great care of this car and had a wonderful mechanic. There will never be another like it.

Disappointed Not Worth It , 12/08/2009
I've had the VUE for 18 months. I have taken it in 4 times to fix the AC. The windows leak air. I have had it towed to the repair shop twice in the last to weeks for shutting off in traffic. I'm now paying to replace the clutch master cylinder, slave cylinder and the clutch. The car is 4 years old and only has 70,000 miles on it. And sometimes the radio turns off when I try to switch stations.