Used 2009 Saturn Sky Consumer Reviews
Love this car!
I bought my 2009 Sky Redline new. There was one recall on the ignition switch. I have only had one problem in 6 years and it was a $10 fuse that the dealer replaced at no charge. I highly recommend the turbo as it is well worth the additional cost. You cannot take this car anywhere without people asking about it.
Turbo"nized" Toenail Trimming
We reviewed several kinds of two seat roadsters before deciding on the slick looking, turbo charged Saturn Redline Sky. SHARP! Coupled with a new IPod and some appropriate ZOOM ZOOM music, we have thoroughly enjoyed evening cruises. With GREAT gas milage too! While not our main source of enjoyment - you can't help but notice (and HEAR) the repeated ongoing attentions of others - some mistake it for a Corvette due to front end styling - but for 20,000 grand less? Why not? It's a great, fun car.
Great car, but...
Mine is the turbo with automatic. The car is really fun to drive. Unfortunately the turbo failed (actually the waste gate servo)with 210 miles. Gets 28 MPG at 65 and 31 at 70 MPH as long as you don't put you foot into it. Use mostly for commute 70 miles round trip on interstate hwy. Primary complaint is the poor ergonomically interior design and lack of a few features. Window and mirror controls are under your elbow, should have been put on door along with electric door lock. Power seat only up up/down though it makes the seat go forward as you raise it up. Have manually adjust it back. Need vanity mirror on pass side. Ride is little rough but seats are very comfortable.
Lovin' it
Bought my Ruby Red Redline for my 40th birthday 3 months ago and have put about 1600 miles on it so far. I will be putting it away in the winter months. Gas milage is around 30 mpg - not much different than my 2007 Honda Accord v4. Top operation is not so tough as some suggest - I can put the top up and down while sitting in the driver's seat - still have to get out to close the trunk and lock the buttresses - but well worth the effort. Took the wife on a weekend trip and had plenty of trunk space with top down - just need to pack carefully. Gets lots of attention.
My Sky 2009
We drove this vehicle home from a 200 mile trip. It is entirely delightful! Plenty of punch with the turbo. No issue at all with the top!, none.,1,2,3. Reviews on the top, putting it up or down are stupid. It's a sports car, it's small. Trunk space is another very stupid comment, It's a sports car, it's small!! Buy a [non-permissible content removed] full size car if you want trunk space and want to take the beach chairs, large bags on vacation. That's why I have a Suburban!!Very fun car to drive and look at. My ONLY complaint is the window controls and where they are located. We have the automatic and love it.
