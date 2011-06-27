Used 2004 Saturn L300 Wagon Consumer Reviews
Excellent car for a bargain
I bought my Saturn L300 2004 in September of 2009 for $5000. It's a salvaged model, but you couldn't tell it from how the car looks and performs. It has a powerful V6 engine with all the get up and go that you need for the highway or quickly maneuvering to avoid a careless driver. The engine is most efficient at 65mph. Going at that speed, I have gone from Morgantown WV to Baltimore MD achieving 32mpg. Between highway and city driving, I usually average at 26mpg. Not bad for an 11 year old V6. It's also very quiet, which is a huge plus for me. What really puts this car head and shoulders above above my previous is the handling. I always feel like I'm in control of the vehicle, even in foul weather. I've been able to take this car into snow storms and pouring rain and still maintain control. While it does take more space to pull a U turn than I'd like, it hasn't been a problem in the field. The interior isn't too special. My car came with cloth seats, a power driver seat, CD player, cassette player, and the premium sound system. The seats are comfortable enough, although the rear seats feel better. The radio console with the CD and cassette player is basic for its day. There is no bluetooth, AUX in jack, or multi-CD functionality. I haven't had any issues with the electronics. My L300 is black with the premium aluminum rims. The look is more class than sport. Although I love the way it looks, the exterior holds my biggest gripe. Because most of the panels are made of plastic, this makes the vehicle aesthetically fragile. Plastic has more give than metal. So, when someone bumps into you, even if it's gentle, you get distortions in the paint from where the plastic flexes. At a distance, you might not notice, but they become obvious as you get closer. The Saturn L300 has been a great car for me. For the price I paid, the value has been amazing. For those who might be on a budget and need a reliable car with great performance, the Saturn L300 is a good choice.
A nice, affordable wagon
I've been driving this car for 4 years, and I love it. It feels great on the road, and was very affordable. Even though I have the 4-cylinder baseline version, I've used this thing for hauling a good amount of stuff, including people that shouldn't have been riding in the back. I do have a few issues with the car, though. The interior materials are a bit cheap. As a result, the seats are a bit uncomfortable and it isn't all that durable. The second issue I have is a big one, writing this review in 2014: repairs are getting to be very expensive for this car. The L-series didn't exactly sell gangbusters, which means parts are getting increasingly hard to find.
Fine Car
I purchased this car understanding that I wouldn't expect to have a car that drives like a Lincoln but I was pleasantly surprised. No fancy amenities but everything I need is there. When you need power it responds and the ride is as good as any other comparable vehicle. I am a tall person and the power seats adjust so that even I am comfortable driving. For the money this car was a good buy and the dealership is very customer concious.
2004 Saturn Wagon L300 V/6
I am very impressed with this vehicle. There is plenty of power, comfortable seating, and it handles like a sports car with a comfortable ride. The standard equipment list includes everything needed. The fit, finish, and interior appointments are excellent. I purchased this car for my wife who loves it. My other car is a Cadillac Eldorado, and if Cadillac were to produce a midsize wagon, this could be it. I cant think of a better comparison.
BEST
convinence of starting quickly and the extraordinary ability to pull away fast from the traffic lights and get to the speed limit
