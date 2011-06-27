Used 1997 Saab 9000 Aero Consumer Reviews
1997 Saab Aero Review
I purchased this used car as my everyday driver after my wife bought a 2003 Audi A6 2.7T. I paid top dollar for the car as it was in excellent condition. Required repairs for the car were minimal (at purchase, $440, including fluid changes, and shift shaft fixes). Since then, repairs and maintenance included new mufflers, oil and filters, a set of tires, wiper washer bottle, antenna, engine accessory belt, extra keys, alignment, light bulbs and brake pads, all told probably about $2400. The alignment probably should have been done at purchase. Accident repair was $808 from a pickup backing into the rear in a parking lot.
97 Aero - Fabulous Car
This 97 Saab Aero has been the best car I have ever owned. I cannot imagine wanting more in power, comfort and reliability. On the highway, this car regularly averages 38 MPG while cruising at 75 MPH.
'97 Aero - Perfect
The best combination of power, comfort, and fuel economy you can get in a car. I enjoy 35+ mpg on the freeway and better than 24 mpg in town yet the car is faster than most other sedans and even some 2-seaters. The seats are superbly comfortable, the controls well laid out. The only possible knock on the car is the lack of a proper glove box and cupholders (for those who care about cups). Barring some unforeseen event, I plan to drive this car for 20 more years! It is truly awesome.
Multi-use Monster
To preface, let me state that I am a young male with strong inclinations for driving at a spirited pace on mountain roads at night. Knowing this, you may better relate my values to yours. The handling is fantastic. Everytime I test its limits, I'm always surprised. The acceleration is quick, and solid uphill. Repairs have been minimal. Comfortable for distances.The cargo space is more than enough. I've fit all of my camping equipment in this car (tent too). I can also comfortably fit my upright bass. As for aesthetics, the interior is dated, though still nice. No glovebox, but door pockets + pouch in passenger leg area are ample. Exterior is old, but I happen to like 80s design.
A Swedish rocket wrapped in a practical, fun, comfortable, efficient car...
I recently bought a '97 9000 Aero to upgrade and use as a spare car for fun drives. Having always loved the cars back when they were new, having the resources now to buy one and refurbish it was a no brainer. After a suspension overhaul, clutch, Stage 1 ECU upgrade, thicker sway bars, and a few other bits and pieces, this 9000 is as new. It's fast, comfortable, has the best seats every designed, and yet still gets 32mpg on the highway, for such a large car. Saab's bankruptcy was very sad to see. As a Saab fan, I was hoping for a new '12 9-5 wagon. That being said, this 5 speed fast hatch will keep me happy for many years to come. I'd rather drive this car than many newer cars.
