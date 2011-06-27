Used 2007 Saab 9-5 Wagon Consumer Reviews

2007 Saab 95 Wagon chgoguy11 , 07/03/2011 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Love the 2.3 turbo engine, very brisk especially in Sport mode, but very economical too. Smooth ride, very comfortable seats, could drive this all day long. I had a 2001 95 wagon up to 112,000 miles and was still going strong. Saab made many improvements over the years, while keeping things that work well. Gone are the wanky Info panel and Climate panel with the disappearing numbers. They kept the stalwart 2.3 turbo and updated the styling just enough to make it modern but still look like a Saab. I will keep buying Saabs! Report Abuse

Fun and practical vehicle Acura-man , 04/07/2010 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I traded in my 2007 Honda Pilot for this wagon in Jan 2010 - vehicle only had 15k miles on it. I haven't been disappointed. Although I did lose a lot of room, this car is just so much more practical and convenient. It was a pain to load my bikes onto the SUV, but this roof-line is lower and easier to do; I also have a canoe (yeah, you don't see many Saab owners driving around with canoes!) - also much easier to load. The car is solid, fun to drive, and comes standard with so many features. I also have a 2007 Acura (and have always had Honda), so it's a new experience to drive the Saab. It's extremely fast, great styling, and many of the features seem a-ha (like the dual sunshades).

Combi is well named Bluewater 42 , 06/27/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I like this wagon. It offers a ton of space for trips to the recycling center or the boat or 2 dogs and a blast around town, back roads, and the highway. If you're in the market for a mid-size wagon, and you like european brands, you'll find a huge price variance between this and and a BMW, MB or Audi wagon. My wife has a 2.5T V70, very similar but a bore to drive. She loves driving the Aero, wants to swap cars. The engine is plenty powerful and it corners flat as my buddies 2001 530 Bimmer. I would recommend this car for someone needing a combination sport sedan/SUV. Tried 9.3 Combi, too small but nice wagon too.

A distinct vehicle aubrey , 07/29/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Totally enjoy the vehicle after going through two BMWs. The handling is terrific and I am totally surprised at the mileage - 21 city and 30 to 33 on highway. It has more than adequate power and rides nicely. Could improve on the cup holder. Add one. A distinct looking vehicle, particularly in black.