Used 2007 Saab 9-5 Wagon Consumer Reviews
2007 Saab 95 Wagon
Love the 2.3 turbo engine, very brisk especially in Sport mode, but very economical too. Smooth ride, very comfortable seats, could drive this all day long. I had a 2001 95 wagon up to 112,000 miles and was still going strong. Saab made many improvements over the years, while keeping things that work well. Gone are the wanky Info panel and Climate panel with the disappearing numbers. They kept the stalwart 2.3 turbo and updated the styling just enough to make it modern but still look like a Saab. I will keep buying Saabs!
Fun and practical vehicle
I traded in my 2007 Honda Pilot for this wagon in Jan 2010 - vehicle only had 15k miles on it. I haven't been disappointed. Although I did lose a lot of room, this car is just so much more practical and convenient. It was a pain to load my bikes onto the SUV, but this roof-line is lower and easier to do; I also have a canoe (yeah, you don't see many Saab owners driving around with canoes!) - also much easier to load. The car is solid, fun to drive, and comes standard with so many features. I also have a 2007 Acura (and have always had Honda), so it's a new experience to drive the Saab. It's extremely fast, great styling, and many of the features seem a-ha (like the dual sunshades).
Combi is well named
I like this wagon. It offers a ton of space for trips to the recycling center or the boat or 2 dogs and a blast around town, back roads, and the highway. If you're in the market for a mid-size wagon, and you like european brands, you'll find a huge price variance between this and and a BMW, MB or Audi wagon. My wife has a 2.5T V70, very similar but a bore to drive. She loves driving the Aero, wants to swap cars. The engine is plenty powerful and it corners flat as my buddies 2001 530 Bimmer. I would recommend this car for someone needing a combination sport sedan/SUV. Tried 9.3 Combi, too small but nice wagon too.
A distinct vehicle
Totally enjoy the vehicle after going through two BMWs. The handling is terrific and I am totally surprised at the mileage - 21 city and 30 to 33 on highway. It has more than adequate power and rides nicely. Could improve on the cup holder. Add one. A distinct looking vehicle, particularly in black.
Great Car and Value
I went from a large SUV to the 2007 9-5 Aero Sport Wagon roughly four weeks ago. Great decision on my part. I thoroughly checked out all the so-called competition and I felt the Saab wagon 9-5 won hands down. The lower cost vehicles just didn't compare and the higher cost vehicles didn't have anywhere near enough added value in order to justify the substantial extra cost. One might say that all wheel drive is a must, but I find the front wheel drive is just fine and you benefit from added gas mileage as well. I'm extremely pleased with the car overall. I don't live at the gas station anymore. Comfort is great and it handles like a sports car. The cargo area is bigger than anything in its class.
Sponsored cars related to the 9-5
Related Used 2007 Saab 9-5 Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner