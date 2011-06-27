  1. Home
Used 2004 Saab 9-5 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 9-5
Remarkable Balance

Slee_Stack, 07/16/2008
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

Although I've only owned my Aero for just over two months, I've had some good experience with what this car excels at and what may be trouble spots. With all its gadgetry, I've already had my share of glitches, most notably poor performing rain-sensing wipers, a result of a poor sensor. Various electrical gremlins also pop up on occasion, but are mild irritants at worst. The 9-5 in Aero guise is a great looking and oddly rare car in the sea of Bimmers, Lexii, and Benz that swarm the roads of Atlanta. While in no way a neck-snapper, the Aero has plenty enough zip to best most 'sporty' sedans on the road. Where it truly dazzles is doing this and still returning 30mpg on the highway

Report Abuse

Beautiful balance in the Arc sedan

Lon Sherer, 02/28/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Performance is extraordinarily balanced in this car. Handling, accelleration, and highway cruising are simply excellent. The icing on the cake--and never seems to be mentioned in professional reviews--is its mileage! Over 30 mpg 70+ I don't know of a viable competitor with that combination of virtues.

Report Abuse

Extraordinarily fun car

jkkf1991, 12/05/2007
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I too have owned several BMWs and this SAAB needs to offer no apologies for anything by comparison. Truly a fun car to drive. Superb acceleration, handling, sound system, styling, and comfort.

Report Abuse

Keeping mine till they start making them again!

Joe L, 01/21/2018
Arc 2.3T 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Bought mine new in 2004 and am now approaching 150,000 miles. All three of my kids learned to drive with the Saab, and it became their car of choice (even though it lacks modern features like USB or Aux ports to the stereo). My only major issue so far was a HVAC failure that cost hundreds to repair. Otherwise, engine and transmission remain solid (knock on wood). The car still handles as well as anything I have owned or rented - a perfect balance between riding comfort and handling, in my opinion. And my gas mileage has been excellent. Low to mid 30s on the highway, blended average in the low to mid 20s. It's also an excellent winter car (I live in Minneapolis). I have had great luck with Nokian tires and with Firestone.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Fabulous Aero

dcarmstrong, 02/12/2007
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This 9-5 was our 7th Saab. We upgraded to this and have loved it from day ONE. The ventilated seats for the summer cooling are a great asset and my husband absolutely loves them.

Report Abuse
