Used 2004 Saab 9-5 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Remarkable Balance Slee_Stack , 07/16/2008 7 of 8 people found this review helpful Although I've only owned my Aero for just over two months, I've had some good experience with what this car excels at and what may be trouble spots. With all its gadgetry, I've already had my share of glitches, most notably poor performing rain-sensing wipers, a result of a poor sensor. Various electrical gremlins also pop up on occasion, but are mild irritants at worst. The 9-5 in Aero guise is a great looking and oddly rare car in the sea of Bimmers, Lexii, and Benz that swarm the roads of Atlanta. While in no way a neck-snapper, the Aero has plenty enough zip to best most 'sporty' sedans on the road. Where it truly dazzles is doing this and still returning 30mpg on the highway

Beautiful balance in the Arc sedan Lon Sherer , 02/28/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Performance is extraordinarily balanced in this car. Handling, accelleration, and highway cruising are simply excellent. The icing on the cake--and never seems to be mentioned in professional reviews--is its mileage! Over 30 mpg 70+ I don't know of a viable competitor with that combination of virtues.

Extraordinarily fun car jkkf1991 , 12/05/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I too have owned several BMWs and this SAAB needs to offer no apologies for anything by comparison. Truly a fun car to drive. Superb acceleration, handling, sound system, styling, and comfort.

Keeping mine till they start making them again! Joe L , 01/21/2018 Arc 2.3T 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought mine new in 2004 and am now approaching 150,000 miles. All three of my kids learned to drive with the Saab, and it became their car of choice (even though it lacks modern features like USB or Aux ports to the stereo). My only major issue so far was a HVAC failure that cost hundreds to repair. Otherwise, engine and transmission remain solid (knock on wood). The car still handles as well as anything I have owned or rented - a perfect balance between riding comfort and handling, in my opinion. And my gas mileage has been excellent. Low to mid 30s on the highway, blended average in the low to mid 20s. It's also an excellent winter car (I live in Minneapolis). I have had great luck with Nokian tires and with Firestone. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value