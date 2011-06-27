  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9-3
  4. Used 2009 Saab 9-3
  5. Used 2009 Saab 9-3 Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Saab 9-3 Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 9-3
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all 9-3s for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,480 - $4,493
Used 9-3 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

I love my Saab

Kay, 07/02/2010
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I had a 2000 9-3 and sobbed hysterically when I traded it for a Prius last year. That portended what was to come. Another year and I have bought a new Saab 9-3 wagon with a stick. I cannot believe how nice this car is! I loved my old Saab; this one is not in any way the same car. It is much nicer but I love it just the same. I am just a Saab lover, I guess. I never want anything else. I love this car.

Report Abuse

AWD!

Shayla , 05/10/2020
XWD 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

It’s a Saab! Ya gotta know how to fix em !

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 9-3s for sale

Related Used 2009 Saab 9-3 Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles