Used 2009 Saab 9-3 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Kay , 07/02/2010

I had a 2000 9-3 and sobbed hysterically when I traded it for a Prius last year. That portended what was to come. Another year and I have bought a new Saab 9-3 wagon with a stick. I cannot believe how nice this car is! I loved my old Saab; this one is not in any way the same car. It is much nicer but I love it just the same. I am just a Saab lover, I guess. I never want anything else. I love this car.