Used 2008 Saab 9-3 Turbo X SportCombi Consumer Reviews

Buy this car now if not sooner. GaLawdog , 09/20/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Run, do not walk, to your Saab dealer and buy this car. Now. Not tomorrow. With only 600 imported into the US, and I suspect only 200 are Combis, this will turn heads and you will be one of a very few. High performance, and, yes Virginia, practical as heck. Took this bad boy through 3 horrible driving rain storms between PA and KS, and handled like it was on dry road. Messes bad with the heads of the young lads with hopped up Civics etc and ticks off BMW and Merc owners. High ego gratification while loaded with subtlety. Total aesthetic is well executed - a piece of Swedish art. Don't believe the tepid reviews - if you love cars, this is the real deal. Saab hits another home run. Report Abuse

Love the Saab Sport Combi DonRobinsonRealtor , 02/15/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I flew up to Cape Cod the day after Christmas from Austin Texas to pick up my car. Left the next day in the rain and fog and drove back to Austin Texas. Drove 20 hours straight the first day I was having so much fun. Hit the Smokey Mountains about 3 in the morning, drove like a dream. I love the ergonomics and simplicity of the car. I am a driver and don't like too much power stuff. So far I am very happy with the car and think it is better than the write ups it gets. I agree with some of the criticism but still think it it much better value than many cars on the market especially if you buy certified used like I did. Report Abuse