Used 2008 Saab 9-3 Turbo X SportCombi Consumer Reviews
Buy this car now if not sooner.
Run, do not walk, to your Saab dealer and buy this car. Now. Not tomorrow. With only 600 imported into the US, and I suspect only 200 are Combis, this will turn heads and you will be one of a very few. High performance, and, yes Virginia, practical as heck. Took this bad boy through 3 horrible driving rain storms between PA and KS, and handled like it was on dry road. Messes bad with the heads of the young lads with hopped up Civics etc and ticks off BMW and Merc owners. High ego gratification while loaded with subtlety. Total aesthetic is well executed - a piece of Swedish art. Don't believe the tepid reviews - if you love cars, this is the real deal. Saab hits another home run.
Love the Saab Sport Combi
I flew up to Cape Cod the day after Christmas from Austin Texas to pick up my car. Left the next day in the rain and fog and drove back to Austin Texas. Drove 20 hours straight the first day I was having so much fun. Hit the Smokey Mountains about 3 in the morning, drove like a dream. I love the ergonomics and simplicity of the car. I am a driver and don't like too much power stuff. So far I am very happy with the car and think it is better than the write ups it gets. I agree with some of the criticism but still think it it much better value than many cars on the market especially if you buy certified used like I did.
Great little car
The 2008 Sport Combi is the 6th Saab I have owned and I have never had a bad one yet. Do they have some weird features? You bet but do those weird features make sense. Yep. I just drove the 08 9-3 476 miles yesterday in 100 degree heat with the Cruise set at 78 mph and the car averaged over 32 mpg. Tight, plenty of power, fun to drive. I just do not get why auto writers never give Saab the time of day. Saab is roaring back with the new ownership and they have some super cars forthcoming. If you are thinking of purchasing a near luxury car you owe it yourself to test drive a Saab vehicle. Very reliable and safe autos.
Sponsored cars related to the 9-3
Related Used 2008 Saab 9-3 Turbo X SportCombi info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner