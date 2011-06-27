  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9-3
  4. Used 2008 Saab 9-3
  5. Used 2008 Saab 9-3 Turbo X SportCombi
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 Saab 9-3 Turbo X SportCombi Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 9-3
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all 9-3s for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,178 - $4,145
Used 9-3 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Buy this car now if not sooner.

GaLawdog, 09/20/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Run, do not walk, to your Saab dealer and buy this car. Now. Not tomorrow. With only 600 imported into the US, and I suspect only 200 are Combis, this will turn heads and you will be one of a very few. High performance, and, yes Virginia, practical as heck. Took this bad boy through 3 horrible driving rain storms between PA and KS, and handled like it was on dry road. Messes bad with the heads of the young lads with hopped up Civics etc and ticks off BMW and Merc owners. High ego gratification while loaded with subtlety. Total aesthetic is well executed - a piece of Swedish art. Don't believe the tepid reviews - if you love cars, this is the real deal. Saab hits another home run.

Report Abuse

Love the Saab Sport Combi

DonRobinsonRealtor, 02/15/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I flew up to Cape Cod the day after Christmas from Austin Texas to pick up my car. Left the next day in the rain and fog and drove back to Austin Texas. Drove 20 hours straight the first day I was having so much fun. Hit the Smokey Mountains about 3 in the morning, drove like a dream. I love the ergonomics and simplicity of the car. I am a driver and don't like too much power stuff. So far I am very happy with the car and think it is better than the write ups it gets. I agree with some of the criticism but still think it it much better value than many cars on the market especially if you buy certified used like I did.

Report Abuse

Great little car

ron, 08/06/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The 2008 Sport Combi is the 6th Saab I have owned and I have never had a bad one yet. Do they have some weird features? You bet but do those weird features make sense. Yep. I just drove the 08 9-3 476 miles yesterday in 100 degree heat with the Cruise set at 78 mph and the car averaged over 32 mpg. Tight, plenty of power, fun to drive. I just do not get why auto writers never give Saab the time of day. Saab is roaring back with the new ownership and they have some super cars forthcoming. If you are thinking of purchasing a near luxury car you owe it yourself to test drive a Saab vehicle. Very reliable and safe autos.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 9-3s for sale

Related Used 2008 Saab 9-3 Turbo X SportCombi info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles