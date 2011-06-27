Used 2006 Saab 9-3 Sedan Consumer Reviews

2006 SAAB 9-3 Aero B , 03/16/2010 123 of 124 people found this review helpful The turbo V6 has more power than youll ever need without sacrificing power over fuel economy. Love the buttons, once you get used to them the entire car is extremely convenient to operate. Love the white with black trim leather sport seats, extremely comfortable. Great car in the city with the blind spot pass. mirror, drivers information center up top on the dash  quick glance and your back to traffic, acceleration, compass, display rear parking sensors, and the car itself is easy to see around you. I love driving in the snow, traction control is set perfectly for ice and the tiptronic shift is easy to slow down. The car is a ton of fun driving through the mountains. Cool keys! Report Abuse

Best Every Day Driver I Have Owned Matt , 01/25/2016 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful I bought my 2006 9-3 with a manual transmission 5 years ago with 70k miles on it. I now have 130k miles on it. It is by far the best every day driver I have owned. It handles great in all weather conditions and is extremely reliable. I have not had any breakdowns, it gets good mpg, has good acceleration, and again handles great! I have done regular maintenance using the recommended Mobile 1 full synthetic European blend oil every 5k miles as well as some normal wear and tear items on a 100k mi car ei: brakes, rotors, and a clutch. All electronics and mechanical items on the car still work like new. If you are looking for a used vehicle that is reliable and fun to drive, I would strongly recommend the Saab. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

I miss my Swede Racer =*( aeropower , 04/23/2014 22 of 24 people found this review helpful sold my '06 9-3 Aero Aug 2013 & replaced it w/a 2009 2.0T for fuel efficiency & I regret it every day. The 2.0T is plagued w/sensor probs that throw the car into limp home mode. Bought my 2.0T in Nov w/69k miles & it's been in the shop 2X & will be going again next week. I've only put 2500 mi on it. But I digress, this review is for the '06 Aero. The car was perfect for me. Sold it with 116k mi & it was still running beautifully. Needed a new radiator & some minor suspension repairs but the car still moved like it did when i bought it w/31k mi in 2008. Selling the 2.0T to look for another '06 Aero with the button dash. Feel like I gave up a child in August. haha

GREAT Car!!!!!! RandyV , 11/11/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought my 2006 SAAB 9.3 Aero with the optional touring package and 2.8l Turbo engine. I love it. At the time of my purchase I shopped around and bought a top of line platinum warranty for the car, covering all repairs, from bumper to bumper...Great choice. Although to date I have not had to use the policy it, but it certainly removes any concerns about expense repair costs in the future. Now let's talk about the car. I have looked extensively at BMW, Audi, Lexus and Acuras but settled on this car. It drives well, looks fabulous and no matter how bad my day is at work....settling in my SAAB for the ride back home, reminds me of Christmas day and playing with my favorite toy!!!!!