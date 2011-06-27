Used 2000 Saab 9-3 Convertible Consumer Reviews
GREAT used car - would have never bought it new
I bought this car sight unseen in Sep 2010 from a dealer (found it on Autotrader). The car had 86k miles on it and the Carfax showed it had been properly maintained. I paid $5,900, which included shipping, taxes, etc. Cheap! Prior car was a 1999 Saab 9-3 SE hatchback so I already was familiar with its quirks. I have only put about 2k miles on it so far but must say that so far it is the BEST car I have ever owned. FUN!
fast/dependable/flexible
perfect in every way,except for the bumpers.. if you live in the city,, people of course bump in to them, and scratch them and they quickly look like s///t even if the rest of the car is perfect.. a design flaw in my opinion.. but otherwise.. great job. Standard radio/speakers// also kind of suck.
Regrets, my last Saab
This is my second Saab and regretfully my last. The first (1995 conv) had massive battery/electrical/conv. problems and this one needed a new engine. This model has a newly found defect that Saab calls "engine sludge." They are covering this problem under the warranty but beware it decreases performance until you take it in or until it strands you on the highway. I have finally decided that it doesn't make sense for me to pay the upgrade for a performance vehicle when the performance deteriorates. Alas, it is all under warranty but the fact that it needed a new engine is going to really hurt my resale value. I've loved these cars eventhough they proved to not be worth the luxury pricetag.
Don't even think about it
I have owned my 2000 SE Turbo SAAB for a little over 1 yr. Over this year I have put over $3000 into it. After purchasing it the di-cassette went out, costing $700. I have had numerous oil pumps and hoses replaced each time to the shop it is $300. Then my AC compressor went out, causing the Reciever/Dryer to go out. This is $1500 to fix. Had the car back for 15 minutes and the serpentine belt went out. Over all the car has been in the shop 5 times in a year. I will be selling the car as soon as I get it out of the shop. It gets better....the part I need (receiever/dryer) is on national back order for 6 months. RED FLAG.
Mine suffered from oil sludge
I bought my Saab 2000 SE Turbo Convertible as a Certified Used vehicle. After having the car for 2 months, the engine completely blew (as well as the Turbo and catalytic converter) because of a known issue with this 2000 model -- oil sludge. I fought and fought and fought for MONTHS with Saab corporate to fix my $15,000 used lemon. Saab Corporate kept insisting that I PROVE the vehicle had proper maintenance (i.e. oil changes) throughout its life. BUT I had JUST bought the vehicle from a Miami dealer as a CERTIFIED USED vehicle. That, by definition, means the vehicle had a proper maintenance throughout its history. Saab eventually replaced engine, turbo and now the car is fantatic!
